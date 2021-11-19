How to change Combat Pacing in Das Haus & Shipment 24/7 on Call of Duty Vanguard

Many CoD Vanguard players have been diving into the new Shiphaus 24/7 playlist after Shipment arrived in the game — but not many realize that you can actually change the Combat Pacing to match what you want.

Combat Pacing is a new feature in Call of Duty, allowing players to select whether they want a more Tactical affair with 6v6 gameplay or an all-out Blitz with 20+ teammates on the map.

You can change this when selecting your favored modes in Quick Play, but it’s actually possible to change Combat Pacing in the other playlists, including Shiphaus 24/7.

It’s not clear when playing the game, but it’s easy to do and can change how much you enjoy these playlists completely.

How to change Shiphaus 24/7 Combat Pacing

Changing Combat Pacing in these playlists is actually so simple that you’ll kick yourself for not knowing it before, but a number of players are still unaware.

To change Combat Pacing in Shiphaus 24/7, all you have to do is change the pacing in Quick Play, then click through to the playlist.

If you would prefer to play Tactical Shipment and Das Haus, change to Tactical in Quick Play then jump into the playlist and all should be well. Similarly, if you want to experience absolute carnage, select Blitz and be prepared to lose your mind.

Changing Combat Pacing in Vanguard is a great way to shake things up, especially when it comes to these tiny maps like Shipment and Das Haus.

Beware, though: those Combat Shotgun-wielding players are earning V2 Rockets in a matter of seconds on these maps, and they’re guaranteed to make for frustrating foes.