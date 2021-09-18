Shroud slams Call of Duty: Vanguard’s “rough” Beta as launch date nears

One of the most respected voices in the FPS space, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was left unimpressed with the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta, and voiced his concerns about the state of the game as its release date approaches.

The hype train for Call of Duty: Vanguard is already nearing full steam, and with the second weekend of its beta sessions underway, many fans are getting their first taste of the 2022 installment.

As the CoD juggernaut prepares to push on with another yearly entry, there are already concerns from players and content creators alike about the state of Activision’s next title.

Now, another high-profile figure has throw his hat in the ring of those concerned about Vanguard’s release. FPS legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek hopped in to try out the beta, and was left worried about the “rough” state of the game, less than two months from launch.

While streaming his beta gameplay to viewers, shroud began to voice his thoughts on the experience so far — and he didn’t have many good things to say after his first impressions.

Immediately, Grzesiek called out the game’s sound. “The audio’s tripping me out,” he joked with viewers before asking “Am I the only one that’s tripped out by the audio? What the f**k? It’s like the game audio is non-existent!”

After spending a bit more time in-game, shroud elaborated on his concerns: “God, this feels pretty rough.” The streamer did give developer Sledgehammer Games the benefit of the doubt, and clarified that “I mean it is a beta, but holy f**k this feels rough.”

As that particular game ended, one viewer asked “What do you mean [the game feels] rough?” to which Grzesiek responded “I mean, just everything.”

“Audio is non-existent, shooting your gun feels cheap, hitmarkers feel cheap, [hitmarkers] sound cheap, sparks are flying, it’s like you’re shooting explosive bullets,” the creator shared as he sounded off a list of his concerns.

“I’m sure that’s all beta s**t that they can fix,” he clarified once again, “but this feels very early. It feels like a very early build, but isn’t it supposed to come out soon?” he said, referring to the game’s impending release date of November 5.

After dipping his toes into the experience, it seems shroud has joined the list of those with reservations about Vanguard. Perhaps his opinion will change after spending more time with the beta, but for now, the FPS legend seemed unimpressed by what Sledgehammer has on offer.