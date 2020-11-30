 Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug literally breaks Fireteam Dirty Bomb - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug literally breaks Fireteam Dirty Bomb

Published: 30/Nov/2020 11:14

by Alex Garton
u/knoxxb1/Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

A game-breaking Black Ops Cold War bug is suspending players above the map on Fireteam Dirty Bomb, rendering them useless for the entire match.

As with any new release, Black Ops Cold War has had its fair share of bugs and glitches. From players falling through the map to a permanent thermal overlay, its obvious Treyarch overlooked a few elements of the game before releasing the title.

However, if a bug is not game-breaking, players will usually laugh it off and let it go. It’s only when a glitch renders players completely useless that a bug starts to become more frustrating than funny.

Well, that’s exactly the type of bug some players are experiencing on Fireteam Dirty Bomb and it’s fair to say they’re not pleased about it.

Treyarch
Fireteam Dirty Bomb is the new mode released with Black Ops Cold War.

Game-breaking bug suspends players above the map

A video posted to the Black Ops Cold War subreddit reveals a game-breaking bug occurring on Fireteam Dirty Bomb. The glitch suspends the players above the map for the entire match with them unable to move or participate.

On top of this, it appears the entire game mode is broken with teams being bigger than they’re are supposed to be and textures not loading in.

Fireteam: Dirtybomb gamebreaking bug from r/blackopscoldwar

As you can see, the players are left floating above the map and are audibly frustrated at the issue. One of them even states: “I’d genuinely be surprised if they even had playtesters for this game.”

It’s worth noting the players can scope down onto the map below but they’re completely locked in place. Attempting to run will trigger the animation but no movement will occur.

Glitches can be entertaining in certain titles, especially when they do not heavily impact the gameplay experience. However, in competitive games like Call of Duty, a game-breaking bug can be extremely frustrating.

Fingers crossed Treyarch get this bug fixed as soon as possible so players don’t have to continue spectating the game from above the map.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.