Clayster addresses "hate" over Black Ops Cold War's Control mode - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War’s Control game mode has come under fire lately but 2020 Call of Duty League champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has explained why the “hate” is overblown.

Each and every year in competitive CoD there are three modes in rotation. Both Hardpoint and Search and Destroy are often staples with each annual release. However, the third mode is usually in rotation depending on what’s available. The 2019 season saw Domination make a return, for instance.

This time around, Control is that third key playlist. This means all pro competitions throughout the upcoming season will feature the mode across an assortment of maps. It’s just the second time in CoD history that Control has appeared after its introduction in 2018’s Black Ops 4.

While it was received well throughout its initial run, leading to some of the most exciting moments of the year, it’s relaunch in Cold War hasn’t been received quite as well. After a few days of backlash on social media, Clayster has explained why the “hate” isn’t justified.

Now that the community is settling into Treyarch’s new release, a proper meta has started to emerge. Assault Rifles outright dominate the game in its current form. As a result, Control can be challenging and players have been quick to voice their frustrations.

“If there is no way to fix how hard it is to win Offenses, why wouldn’t a game mode like demolition or CTF be a possibility for mode three?” Reddit user ‘jaydubb2’ questioned. With so many ARs set up on Defense, it can be extremely tough to break into capture points on Offense.

However, Clayster believes the “hate” for the mode is a bit too much. Rather than complaining, players should instead “figure out how to win Offense,” he stressed. “Not just say it’s chalked, Defense wins. There are methods.”

Seeing a lot of Control hate on the TL and the subreddit. Honestly, there’s a couple Narnia spawns that will be (hopefully) cleaned up and with 45s capture time, offense becomes much easier. Gotta figure out how to win O not just say “it’s chalked D wins.” There are methods. — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) November 29, 2020

If these issues are patched over time, with spawns being dialed in and the capture time adjusted, Control could be back to the explosive mode it was in Black Ops 4. “Control I feel like is a competitive game-mode from the core up,” Clayster added.

The mode isn’t perfect in its current state, but with a few simple tweaks, it could be better than ever, according to the three-time world champion. “Honestly, there’s a couple Narnia spawns that will be (hopefully) cleaned up and with 45s capture time, offense becomes much easier.”

CTF will always be CTF. Control I feel like is a competitive game-mode from the core up, except for overtime rules. — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) November 29, 2020

Early impressions have clearly been negative towards the mode. However, there’s still plenty of time for things to change ahead of the CDL 2021 season.