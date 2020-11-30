 Clayster addresses "hate" over Black Ops Cold War's Control mode - Dexerto
Clayster addresses “hate” over Black Ops Cold War’s Control mode

Published: 30/Nov/2020 3:18

by Brad Norton
Clayster playing Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty League / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War clayster

Black Ops Cold War’s Control game mode has come under fire lately but 2020 Call of Duty League champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has explained why the “hate” is overblown.

Each and every year in competitive CoD there are three modes in rotation. Both Hardpoint and Search and Destroy are often staples with each annual release. However, the third mode is usually in rotation depending on what’s available. The 2019 season saw Domination make a return, for instance.

This time around, Control is that third key playlist. This means all pro competitions throughout the upcoming season will feature the mode across an assortment of maps. It’s just the second time in CoD history that Control has appeared after its introduction in 2018’s Black Ops 4.

While it was received well throughout its initial run, leading to some of the most exciting moments of the year, it’s relaunch in Cold War hasn’t been received quite as well. After a few days of backlash on social media, Clayster has explained why the “hate” isn’t justified.

Black Ops 4 gameplay
Treyarch
Control first appeared in Black Ops 4, and now it’s back in Cold War.

Now that the community is settling into Treyarch’s new release, a proper meta has started to emerge. Assault Rifles outright dominate the game in its current form. As a result, Control can be challenging and players have been quick to voice their frustrations.

“If there is no way to fix how hard it is to win Offenses, why wouldn’t a game mode like demolition or CTF be a possibility for mode three?” Reddit user ‘jaydubb2’ questioned. With so many ARs set up on Defense, it can be extremely tough to break into capture points on Offense.

However, Clayster believes the “hate” for the mode is a bit too much. Rather than complaining, players should instead “figure out how to win Offense,” he stressed. “Not just say it’s chalked, Defense wins. There are methods.”

If these issues are patched over time, with spawns being dialed in and the capture time adjusted, Control could be back to the explosive mode it was in Black Ops 4. “Control I feel like is a competitive game-mode from the core up,” Clayster added.

The mode isn’t perfect in its current state, but with a few simple tweaks, it could be better than ever, according to the three-time world champion. “Honestly, there’s a couple Narnia spawns that will be (hopefully) cleaned up and with 45s capture time, offense becomes much easier.” 

Early impressions have clearly been negative towards the mode. However, there’s still plenty of time for things to change ahead of the CDL 2021 season.

Zlaner hilariously mocks Warzone fan after he & Dr Disrespect get killed

Published: 29/Nov/2020 23:35

by Theo Salaun
zlaner mock call of duty warzone fan
Instagram, @Zlaner / Infinity Ward

Warzone

From tears of joy to tears of pain, a Call of Duty: Warzone player was thrilled to outduel Zlaner and Dr Disrespect until he realized that his Verdansk role model reacted by mocking him live on Twitch.

They say to never meet your heroes, but that can be hard to control when dropping into Verdansk’s randomized lobbies. As a perfect example, TikTok Warzone content creator and streamer, ‘maritimemucker,’ happened to encounter one of his longtime role models, Zlaner, on the roof of Superstore.

Mr. Mucker was running an SKS on the hot drop’s rooftop when a jump-shotting opponent rounded the corner, PP19 Bizon in hand. Mucker was able to turn, hit some jump shots himself, and outduel the foe. Excitedly, he quickly recognized that he had downed an upsurging Warzone star in Zlaner.

Afterward, maritimemucker was eager to check out his role model’s stream. But that ended up in heartbreaking fashion, as it turns out the popular streamer had mocked him right as he and the Doc were mowed down.

@maritimemuckerI don’t mean any disrespect Zlaner but you mocked my voice a lil ya know. Big fan and Kilo main now 💯 ##warzone ##Hotmics ##Zlaner ##drdisrespect ##COD♬ original sound – Maritime Mucker

As mucker shared on TIkTok and Reddit, he was shocked and grinning after killing Zlaner: “I got Zlaner, holy s**t … That is unreal … Huge fan of Z, I’ve been watching his s**t after he finally dropped that stupid Fortnite. Unreal.” 

But when he tuned into Z’s stream, he found out that the Warzone star wasn’t impressed with the 1v1 and had, instead, simply mocked Mucker’s death comms. 

Z’s duo, Dr Disrespect, was able to gun down the low-health maritimemucker, but was also quickly killed by the TikToker’s teammate. That gave Zlaner a chance to hear the death comms (as he dealt enough damage to be rewarded with the kill) and the tilted motivation to go high-pitched in mocking the smaller streamer’s excitement.

Warzone Superstore
Infinity Ward
If you’re going to run into streamers in Warzone, it’ll probably be at Superstore.

In response, maritimemucker had to recognize that courtliness had been replaced by classic gamer banter: “Alright, I see how it is, Z.” 

So, of course, he proceeded not to insult Zlaner by words, but instead by alluding that the spectacled streamer looks like Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys. 

mike smith bubbles trailer park boys
Wikimedia Commons
The TikToker roasted Zlaner back by comparing him to Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys.

Ultimately, though, it’s all in good fun and maritimemucker still respects Z tremendously.

When a Reddit commenter suggested that streamers shouldn’t be looked up to, the mocked duelist replied that some Warzone stars deserve the hype: “There are some genuine great streamers out there, Z is one of them.”