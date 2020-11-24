 Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug is making players fall through maps - Dexerto
Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug is making players fall through maps

Published: 24/Nov/2020 11:44

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war miami bug fall through map
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War players are facing an issue which is seeing them completely fall through the maps in the game, and nobody knows why.

As with any new release, Cold War is not without its bugs. Players claim that the game is giving them free Dark Matter camos and, perhaps worst of all, even bricking their Xbox Series X consoles.

One of the major complaints about BOCW has been the lack of maps, with just eight being available at launch — and matters are about to get even worse for Treyarch if this bug persists.

In multiple clips, we’ve seen players simply falling through the map and dying, and it doesn’t seem bound to one particular map either.

moscow black ops cold war map
Activision
Moscow is one of the more popular maps in Black Ops Cold War — but this bug is making it difficult.

The first clip embedded below shows Sturmbrecher64 on Reddit playing out of their spawn on Garrison.

After moving behind some barrels for protection from incoming gunfire, Sturmbrecher just drops right through the floor, even granting his enemy the kill!

Sturmbrecher isn’t the only victim, though, as professional player Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon of OpTic Chicago also found himself flying under the map randomly when trying to hold spawns on Moscow Hardpoint.

Needless to say, he didn’t hold the spawns, and actually isn’t the first major problem pros have found on Moscow: his OpTic teammate Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper actually found himself stuck in a glass window, unable to move when attempting to rotate to a different bombsite, with the only option being to throw a nade at his own feet or — in this lucky instance — have Envoy ‘punch’ him out of the spot.

It’s not clear yet whether these points specifically on each map are causing problems for players, or if it’s random, but it’s evidently something that is an issue across the game in general, so Treyarch will likely be finding ways to fix it up as soon as possible.

Black Ops Cold War devs respond to console-bricking Xbox Series X issues

Published: 24/Nov/2020 6:29 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 6:44

by Brad Norton
Xbox Series X / Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Microsoft / Activision

Black Ops Cold War xbox series x

Despite the Xbox Series X console just launching, Black Ops Cold War players have reportedly encountered a number of game-breaking bugs already, some that have even supposedly ‘bricked’ the hardware completely.

The new generation of gaming consoles have certainly been hard to come by. However, certain players that were able to get their hands on the Xbox Series X at launch haven’t all been feeling lucky.

Black Ops Cold War launched on the new system, alongside five other platforms. With plenty of unique hardware to account for, it’s no surprise that the release has been accompanied by some critical bugs. While some pull players from the game momentarily, others appear to be far more damaging.

If you’re playing on the Xbox Series X and notice a few crashes, it might be time to put the controller down for a little while.

Gamers that have tried to play through certain issues have reported their brand new Xbox Series X consoles outright breaking and refusing to turn back on.

Word of Caution Xbox Series X from blackopscoldwar

“My Cold War had been crashing my Series X a bunch over the weekend,” Reddit user ‘Junesfoshiz’ said. While it wasn’t a major deal at first, things soon became much worse. “I’d just reboot and move on,” they explained. “Well, when it happened this morning, it was for good. Xbox will not boot back up.”

With their console no longer functioning, they advised others with the same crashing issues to “play something else until there’s a patch.”

Treyarch already investigating Xbox issues

Treyarch is well aware of these devastating issues already. In fact, it’s the top problem on the official Trello board, with developers investigating it at this very moment. “We’re investigating all crashes and across the game,” Treyarch community manager Josh ‘FoxhoundFPS’ Torres added on Reddit.

“My immediate recommendations are to make sure that you’re using the correct version for your platform,” the community manager wrote.

Similar to those playing on the PS5, you can still access the PS4 version by mistake. This can seemingly lead to all sorts of unique problems. Double-check that you’re running the proper version of the game if your Xbox Series X has been crashing while playing Cold War.

Comment from discussion Word of Caution Xbox Series X.

Last but not least, “players have also shared that disabling Ray Tracing on XSX has helped.” While you won’t be using the flashy new hardware to its full potential with Ray Tracing disabled, it should prevent some devastating crashes.

An incoming patch should help mitigate a good number of these problems on the Xbox hardware, including those that brick the Series X console. However, there’s currently no ETA on when this patch will arrive.