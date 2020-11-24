Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug is making players fall through maps - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War players are facing an issue which is seeing them completely fall through the maps in the game, and nobody knows why.

As with any new release, Cold War is not without its bugs. Players claim that the game is giving them free Dark Matter camos and, perhaps worst of all, even bricking their Xbox Series X consoles.

One of the major complaints about BOCW has been the lack of maps, with just eight being available at launch — and matters are about to get even worse for Treyarch if this bug persists.

In multiple clips, we’ve seen players simply falling through the map and dying, and it doesn’t seem bound to one particular map either.

The first clip embedded below shows Sturmbrecher64 on Reddit playing out of their spawn on Garrison.

After moving behind some barrels for protection from incoming gunfire, Sturmbrecher just drops right through the floor, even granting his enemy the kill!

Sturmbrecher isn’t the only victim, though, as professional player Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon of OpTic Chicago also found himself flying under the map randomly when trying to hold spawns on Moscow Hardpoint.

Call me Clay but I lost us spawns😭 pic.twitter.com/Ugh2fCpIaP — OpTic Envoy (@DylanEnvoy) November 22, 2020

Needless to say, he didn’t hold the spawns, and actually isn’t the first major problem pros have found on Moscow: his OpTic teammate Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper actually found himself stuck in a glass window, unable to move when attempting to rotate to a different bombsite, with the only option being to throw a nade at his own feet or — in this lucky instance — have Envoy ‘punch’ him out of the spot.

It’s not clear yet whether these points specifically on each map are causing problems for players, or if it’s random, but it’s evidently something that is an issue across the game in general, so Treyarch will likely be finding ways to fix it up as soon as possible.