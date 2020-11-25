Weird Gunship bug makes Black Ops Cold War permanently thermal - Dexerto

A strange bug with the Gunship killstreak in Black Ops Cold War is giving players a secret advantage for the rest of the match, making it easier to spot and gun down enemies.
The Gunship is one of the highest scoring streaks in Black Ops Cold War, with players needing to accrue a whopping 10,000 points to earn it in a match.
Obviously, it’s worth the reward if you’re able to earn one, with the ability to absolutely mow down enemies from above as they spawn in, and can easily rack up double-digit kills with it on the right map.
But some players are experiencing a bug with it that makes the rest of the match even easier, and it’s unclear why.
The Gunship is the top killstreak in Black Ops Cold War.
As you can see in the clip below, Prussian-Monarch was kicked out of their Gunship while playing Moscow Hardpoint, and they seem very confused by it — but not as confused as what happens next.
After being kicked out, Monarch is stuck in some kind of permanent thermal vision, with everything looking black and grey, besides enemies who are lit up white like when using a thermal scope.
This perk becomes immediately clear when he starts noticing enemies with the bright white glow on them, and we can only imagine that it helped close out the game much quicker and easier with Monarch’s ability to see enemies at any distance or hidden in the tightest nooks and crannies on the map.
There doesn’t seem to be any suggestion as to how or why this happened, and Prussian-Monarch seems just as confused as we are, having been unceremoniously and prematurely kicked out of his Gunship.
It must be frustrating to not be able to wield the streak after playing so well to earn it, but this strange bug would definitely make you forget about that very quickly.
SMGs can dominate the battlefield in Black Ops Cold War. Regardless of which mode you’re playing, or which map you’re on, there’s a perfect loadout for every situation. To get the most out of the AK-74u, however, you’ll want to build a class around your playstyle.
If you’re a slayer just looking for high-kill games or you prefer to sit back and focus on the win, there’s a way to customize every element of your loadout to match your preferences. From perks to attachments and everything in between, the choice is all yours.
We’ve got you covered with optimal setups for five key playstyles in Black Ops Cold War. Take your pick from the most powerful AK-74u loadouts below.
Fastest AK-74u loadout for running and gunning
The fastest set of attachments in Black Ops Cold War.
Attachments
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 10.3 Task Force
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
Magazine: GRU Mag Clamp
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
Secondary – Combat Knife
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket
Perk 2: Scavenger
Perk 3: Gung-Ho
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Wildcard – Gunfighter
Up first is perhaps the most common playstyle for the typical SMG player. While Assault Rifles are used from longer ranges to hold down certain angles, SMGs are often the right tool for flankers and aggressive players always on the move. As a result, you want the best attachments and perks to get the most out of your speed.
The KGB Skeletal Stock is arguably the most important here as Sprint to Fire Time is vital. The faster you can pull your weapon out from a full sprint, the faster you’ll be able to fire and take down nearby enemies. This is ideal for running and gunning.
In terms of perks, the first two slots won’t really impact your speed all that much. However, equipping Gung-Ho in the third slot is crucial. Being able to fire while sprinting is a neat bonus, but reloading while fleeing a fight is the biggest factor here.
Last but not least, Stimshot is a must in the Tactical slot. Since you’re always moving, you never want to wait around for manual health-regen.
Best all-rounder AK-74u loadout
Every attachment you’ll need for a balanced SMG.
Attachments
Optic: –
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: 40 RND Drum
Handle: –
Stock: –
Secondary – 1911
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket +Tactical Mask
Perk 2: Scavenger + Tracker
Perk 3: Gung-Ho + Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Wildcard – Perk Greed
If you’re looking for the best balance, this is the ideal SMG setup for you. From close range gunfights to crucial mid-range kills, you’ll be able to do it all with this loadout. The goal here is to tick as many boxes without limiting yourself too much. Almost every positive comes with a downside, so this loadout looks to balance everything out evenly.
As a result, you don’t want to be picking attachments with major debuffs to the gun. A lot of the base unlocks will help provide smaller buffs without huge tradeoffs.
Selecting the Perk Greed Wildcard keeps your weapon in check with just five attachments but lets you buff your operator with six perks. This will keep you comfortable on the map no matter how things play out.
Need to hold down a hill in Hardpoint? You’ve got Flak Jacket, Tactical Mask, and a Trophy to help out. Need to go on a long flank to break a spawn trap in Domination? You’ve got Ghost and a mid-range weapon to clear out an enemy base. You can do it all with this particular setup.
Best OBJ-focused AK-74u loadout
The full setup for a pure OBJ class in Black Ops Cold War.
Attachments
Optic: –
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 RND Drum
Handle: –
Stock: –
Secondary – Gallo SA12
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket +Tactical Mask
Perk 2: Gearhead + Quartermaster
Perk 3: Ghost + Cold Blooded
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Wildcard – Perk Greed
If your aim is to get wins at all costs, you’ll be best off with this OBJ-focused setup. Designed to keep you in the hotspots, hold down sites, and fend off waves of enemies, this is for players who prefer a more methodical approach to their game.
Of note, smoke is essential in the Tactical slot. Rather than stunning enemies or popping a flash, using the smoke grenade can cover a wide area on an objective. This will force enemies to run into you where they can then meet the power of your AK-74u.
In terms of perks, Gearhead and Quartermaster are the main buffs you’ll want for pure OBJ play. You’re not focused on rushing through the map here. These perks will help you keep a site well and truly locked down.
While you’ll have more ammo in a clip than usual, holding down objectives can get dicey for long periods of time. As a last resort, this loadout gives you a beefy secondary in the Gallo SA12 shotgun.
Most accurate AK-74u loadout
Your AK-74u can be a real laser from afar with this setup.
Attachments
Optic: Kobra Red Dot
Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
Body: GRU 5MW Laser Sight
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: GRU Mag Clamp
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Stock: Tactical Stock
Secondary – 1911
Perks
Perk 1: Forward Intel
Perk 2: Scavenger
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine
Wildcard – Gunfight
While SMGs aren’t often thought of for their accuracy, there’s no reason you can’t create a ridiculous laser with your AK-74u. The Gunsmith gives you such a huge amount of freedom to limit recoil, and that’s exactly what this loadout is designed for.
All of the attachments are in place to minimize recoil of every kind. Both vertical and horizontal recoil can’t get any better than with this loadout. As a result, you’ll be a bit slower than most standard SMG classes. Though you’ll be able to gun down enemies from much further than usual.
The Forward Intel perk is crucial in the first slot here. It’s a bit of a niche pick, but if your goal is to stand your ground and accurately beam from across the map, this perk will only help in that role. It reveals more of the map than usual so you can see enemy players from afar.
Last but not least, chucking on a Proximity Mine can always come in handy. No one likes a camper, but if you’re setting up in a particular location and want some added peace of mind, placing a Mine behind you can keep you safe.
Best Law Breaker AK-74u loadout
SMGs and Snipers together will make you a one-man army on the map.
Attachments – Primary
Optic: –
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: 40 RND Drum
Handle: –
Stock:
Attachments – Secondary: Pelington 703
Optic: –
Muzzle: Infantry Stabilizer
Barrel: 26.5 Tiger Team
Body: –
Underbarrel: Bipod
Magazine: 7 RND
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: –
Perks
Perk 1: Flack Jacket
Perk 2: Tracker
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Wildcard – Law Breaker
Last but not least, if you’re looking for the best of both worlds in Black Ops Cold War, this is the ideal loadout for you. If you want the speed and style of SMGs with the precision and patience of a sniper, you can’t do better.
Using the Law Breaker wildcard gives you access to both the AK-74u and the Pelington 703 in the one class. This means you can be fast and tactical all at once. Adapting your playstyle to the situation at hand.
Other than the weapons, the only major difference here is to run with a Field Mic over any other Field Upgrade. You’re likely going to post up in a hotspot, so no reason not to reveal enemies in the area while you whip out the sniper.