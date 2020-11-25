Weird Gunship bug makes Black Ops Cold War permanently thermal - Dexerto

Whether you prefer to frag while running and gunning, or simply want to rack up time in the objective, we’ve got you covered with the best AK-74u loadouts for every playstyle in Black Ops Cold War.

SMGs can dominate the battlefield in Black Ops Cold War. Regardless of which mode you’re playing, or which map you’re on, there’s a perfect loadout for every situation. To get the most out of the AK-74u, however, you’ll want to build a class around your playstyle.

If you’re a slayer just looking for high-kill games or you prefer to sit back and focus on the win, there’s a way to customize every element of your loadout to match your preferences. From perks to attachments and everything in between, the choice is all yours.

We’ve got you covered with optimal setups for five key playstyles in Black Ops Cold War. Take your pick from the most powerful AK-74u loadouts below.

Fastest AK-74u loadout for running and gunning

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 10.3 Task Force

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Magazine: GRU Mag Clamp

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary – Combat Knife

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Gunfighter

Up first is perhaps the most common playstyle for the typical SMG player. While Assault Rifles are used from longer ranges to hold down certain angles, SMGs are often the right tool for flankers and aggressive players always on the move. As a result, you want the best attachments and perks to get the most out of your speed.

The KGB Skeletal Stock is arguably the most important here as Sprint to Fire Time is vital. The faster you can pull your weapon out from a full sprint, the faster you’ll be able to fire and take down nearby enemies. This is ideal for running and gunning.

In terms of perks, the first two slots won’t really impact your speed all that much. However, equipping Gung-Ho in the third slot is crucial. Being able to fire while sprinting is a neat bonus, but reloading while fleeing a fight is the biggest factor here.

Last but not least, Stimshot is a must in the Tactical slot. Since you’re always moving, you never want to wait around for manual health-regen.

Best all-rounder AK-74u loadout

Attachments

Optic: –

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 40 RND Drum

Handle: –

Stock: –

Secondary – 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket +Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Scavenger + Tracker

Perk 3: Gung-Ho + Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Perk Greed

If you’re looking for the best balance, this is the ideal SMG setup for you. From close range gunfights to crucial mid-range kills, you’ll be able to do it all with this loadout. The goal here is to tick as many boxes without limiting yourself too much. Almost every positive comes with a downside, so this loadout looks to balance everything out evenly.

As a result, you don’t want to be picking attachments with major debuffs to the gun. A lot of the base unlocks will help provide smaller buffs without huge tradeoffs.

Selecting the Perk Greed Wildcard keeps your weapon in check with just five attachments but lets you buff your operator with six perks. This will keep you comfortable on the map no matter how things play out.

Need to hold down a hill in Hardpoint? You’ve got Flak Jacket, Tactical Mask, and a Trophy to help out. Need to go on a long flank to break a spawn trap in Domination? You’ve got Ghost and a mid-range weapon to clear out an enemy base. You can do it all with this particular setup.

Best OBJ-focused AK-74u loadout

Attachments

Optic: –

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 RND Drum

Handle: –

Stock: –

Secondary – Gallo SA12

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket +Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Gearhead + Quartermaster

Perk 3: Ghost + Cold Blooded

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Perk Greed

If your aim is to get wins at all costs, you’ll be best off with this OBJ-focused setup. Designed to keep you in the hotspots, hold down sites, and fend off waves of enemies, this is for players who prefer a more methodical approach to their game.

Of note, smoke is essential in the Tactical slot. Rather than stunning enemies or popping a flash, using the smoke grenade can cover a wide area on an objective. This will force enemies to run into you where they can then meet the power of your AK-74u.

In terms of perks, Gearhead and Quartermaster are the main buffs you’ll want for pure OBJ play. You’re not focused on rushing through the map here. These perks will help you keep a site well and truly locked down.

While you’ll have more ammo in a clip than usual, holding down objectives can get dicey for long periods of time. As a last resort, this loadout gives you a beefy secondary in the Gallo SA12 shotgun.

Most accurate AK-74u loadout

Attachments

Optic: Kobra Red Dot

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced

Body: GRU 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: GRU Mag Clamp

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Forward Intel

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Wildcard – Gunfight

While SMGs aren’t often thought of for their accuracy, there’s no reason you can’t create a ridiculous laser with your AK-74u. The Gunsmith gives you such a huge amount of freedom to limit recoil, and that’s exactly what this loadout is designed for.

All of the attachments are in place to minimize recoil of every kind. Both vertical and horizontal recoil can’t get any better than with this loadout. As a result, you’ll be a bit slower than most standard SMG classes. Though you’ll be able to gun down enemies from much further than usual.

The Forward Intel perk is crucial in the first slot here. It’s a bit of a niche pick, but if your goal is to stand your ground and accurately beam from across the map, this perk will only help in that role. It reveals more of the map than usual so you can see enemy players from afar.

Last but not least, chucking on a Proximity Mine can always come in handy. No one likes a camper, but if you’re setting up in a particular location and want some added peace of mind, placing a Mine behind you can keep you safe.

Best Law Breaker AK-74u loadout

Attachments – Primary

Optic: –

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 40 RND Drum

Handle: –

Stock:

Attachments – Secondary: Pelington 703

Optic: –

Muzzle: Infantry Stabilizer

Barrel: 26.5 Tiger Team

Body: –

Underbarrel: Bipod

Magazine: 7 RND

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: –

Perks

Perk 1: Flack Jacket

Perk 2: Tracker

Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Law Breaker

Last but not least, if you’re looking for the best of both worlds in Black Ops Cold War, this is the ideal loadout for you. If you want the speed and style of SMGs with the precision and patience of a sniper, you can’t do better.

Using the Law Breaker wildcard gives you access to both the AK-74u and the Pelington 703 in the one class. This means you can be fast and tactical all at once. Adapting your playstyle to the situation at hand.

Other than the weapons, the only major difference here is to run with a Field Mic over any other Field Upgrade. You’re likely going to post up in a hotspot, so no reason not to reveal enemies in the area while you whip out the sniper.