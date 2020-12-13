Logo
Call of Duty

Game-breaking Warzone bug crashes the game when picking up a contract

Published: 13/Dec/2020 14:57

by Daniel Cleary
warzone character looking at recon contract
Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone

Warzone players have found a game-breaking bug with Recon Contracts in the King Slayer playlist that is causing matches to randomly crash.

Although Warzone has been out since March 10, Infinity Ward have introduced plenty of new playlists such as the King Slayer mode, where players hunt down the top performers, to keep the game fresh.

However, there have also been some bugs and exploits found after Warzone’s updates, and one of the latest glitches revealed in the King Slayer playlist is ruining matches by kicking players out of the game.

train in Warzone
Infinity Ward
A glitch with a Recon Contract on the Warzone train is ruining matches for players.

Contract bug kicks players from Warzone

The issue is preventing players from picking up certain contracts around Verdansk without experiencing a game-breaking bug and being removed from the lobby.

Many players such as Redditor u/Jeremy625 noticed that one Recon Contract, in particular, has been causing this problem, and it can be found on the train that was introduced in Season 5.

The Warzone player revealed that he had been affected by the contract glitch even though his teammate was the one who picked it up.

There were plenty of other players who claimed they had experienced a similar glitch with the Warzone train’s contracts in King Slayer, with some calling out to Infinity Ward devs to issue a fix in the next update.

Another Warzone player u/rwp80 highlighted a clip of his team picking up the contract, and they ended up with the exact same result, dealing with lag spikes and eventually being removed from the match.

It is unclear if this is a server bug and if it has an effect on every other player in the Warzone match, but it is still quite a game-breaking glitch regardless.

Unfortunately, players will just have to try and avoid it for now, as Infinity Ward has not yet responded to this game-breaking issue in the King Slayer modes.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS calls for fire shotguns to be removed from Warzone completely

Published: 13/Dec/2020 12:53

by Daniel Cleary
Nickmercs and shotgun from warzone
Nickmercs / Activision

Share

Warzone

Popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has called for the dragon’s breath fire shotgun attachment to be totally removed in the next Warzone season.

Despite initial delays, Warzone will soon be integrated with Black Ops Cold War, which will unlock a whole new arsenal of weapons for players to choose between in the battle royale mode.

While Warzone’s weapon meta has changed quite a bit since its release on March 10, the fire shotgun attachment has been extremely overpowered in Season 6, with the likes of the R-90 becoming a popular choice in recent months.

R-90 shotgun loadout in Warzone
Infinity Ward
The Dragon’s Breath Rounds ammo type has been controversial in Warzone.

The shotgun’s high fire rate and lasting damage can be incredibly difficult to deal with up-close, and now many players, including Twitch star NICKMERCS, have called for changes to be made to the ammunition type.

In his latest video, Nickmercs took a moment to address the issues with the weapon class in Warzone and even called upon Infinity Ward devs to make some changes ahead of Cold War’s Season One.

“The hope is that a lot of these guns in Warzone right now are going to get nerfed,” he explained, pointing out the semi-auto shotgun in particular, “the big hope is the R90 goes bye-bye!”

But NICKMERCS claimed that a nerf would not even be enough to fix the issue, adding, “It can’t just be an R9 nerf, they nerf the R9 and everyone goes back to the Origin. It needs to be a dragon breath nerf: take it out.”

“Shotguns are already something else, you put a little fire on every shell and it turns into a whole nother thing,” the content creator revealed.

As of now, it is unclear if Infinity Ward has any intentions of removing the dragon’s breath attachment or even nerfing the ammunition type ahead of Cold War’s Season One.

While no changes have been confirmed, the new Cold War weapons, which are expected to be added on December 16, could be enough to shake up the meta in Warzone.