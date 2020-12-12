Logo
Another Juggernaut exploit is making Warzone players invincible

Published: 12/Dec/2020 13:46

by Daniel Cleary
Juggernaut in Warzone
The juggernaut in Warzone is causing more problems, as a strange glitch is making it easy for players to hide in the crate, become invincible and pick up free kills.

The Juggernaut killstreak can be incredibly difficult to deal with in Warzone, requiring lots of damage to put down. But, players have now found a new way to use the Juggernaut – without actually getting armored up at all.

There has been numerous glitches with this rare drop already, such as unlimited self-revive. One of the worst recently allows players to duplicate the drops, meaning you could come up against a full team of juggs.

But, there is now another one ruining Warzone matches, and players have called on Infinity Ward to introduce a fix in the next update.

The Juggernaut killstreak provides players with extra protection against damage in Warzone.

A similar glitch was previously found early on in Season 6 with Loadout drops but has since gone under the radar, with many presuming that it had been completely patched during one of the Warzone updates.

However, it’s now causing havoc for any unsuspecting opponents rushing to grab the Juggernaut drop and gain an advantage over their opponents, only to find a player glitched within the crate.

The exploit was shared by Reddit user u/Null_pointer_23 highlighting just how devastating it can be and revealed that it is almost impossible for others to counter in-game.

The best way to "use" the Juggernaut from CODWarzone

The exploit is done by crouching directly underneath the drop’s location, which causes the character model to glitch within the crate, making them invisible and often immune to bullet damage.

Although it can be quite overpowered, the one downside is that players will be unable to move during this glitch, and it is likely that they will eventually die to the circle if they are avoided in-game. But, their still likely to rack up kills as unsuspecting players drop in the hope of getting the Juggernaut.

Fans have called upon the Warzone devs to address bugs like this one that are ruining matches for players who are caught off guard.

As of now, it is unclear just how long Juggernauts will remain in Warzone, or if this glitch will be removed ahead of the battle royale’s integration with Black Ops Cold War for Season One.

LA Thieves officially confirm Temp as 4th Call of Duty League starter

Published: 11/Dec/2020 20:30 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 20:38

by Theo Salaun
temp call of duty league la thieves
After an accidental leak from Los Angeles Thieves general manager Muddawg, the Thieves have officially confirmed that Temp will be on their roster for the upcoming Call of Duty League season. This likely ensures that he will be their highly anticipated fourth starter.

OpTic Gaming returned to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez’s hands in early October 2020. Then, within the month, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100 Thieves made a return to competitive Call of Duty by acquiring OGLA’s vacated Los Angeles spot. Now, after weeks of speculation, it seems that the full starting lineup for the new Thieves team is confirmed.

Just days ago, YouTuber and influencer, Mike Majlak seemed to leak that Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan would be confirmed as the Thieves’ head coach for the upcoming CDL season during a vlog at the 100T compound. Then, in Kaplan’s announcement video, Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders appeared to have leaked the team’s final starter.

While 100T’s massive fanbase already knew the team’s three starters and substitute, this new leak finally confirmed what many had speculated about based on scrimmages. And, just a day later, the leak got (somewhat) validated by Nadeshot and Muddawg themselves.

For mobile users, segment begins at 4:17.

With the original leak, while discussing JKap’s fit as head coach given his experience as a reputable veteran in the scene, Muddawg casually mentioned some of the team’s more prominent personalities. In doing so, he referenced one player who hadn’t yet been officially announced: Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda.

“Obviously we have some strong personalities on the team. With Temp and with SlasheR, especially. Those are two guys who will listen to you and that’s something that we need.”  

In a video the day after, Nadeshot and Muddawg indicated they had another announcement they forgot to make. By the end, it’s clear that Temp is the newest member of the black-and-red Thieves team.

Temp is as strong a personality as any in the CoD scene, although the announcement video may try to downplay that passion by seeming to forget about their new acquisition. While he has yet to be confirmed as the starter, most are expecting him to be based on recent scrims.

That leaves the LA Thieves roster as follows:

  • Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat (Starter)
  • Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams (Starter)
  • Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda (Starter)
  • Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly (Starter)
  • Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan (Substitute)

Following an up-and-down season with the New York Subliners, Temp is an interesting candidate for a redemption arc with the LA Thieves in 2021. A yearlong starter, New York opted to let him go and, instead, bring in a more veteran presence in James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks.

Like Temp’s drive toward former flashes of glory, fans will hope that the entire roster can return to excellence with a return to Treyarch in Black Ops Cold War and improve upon last year’s 10-17 record.