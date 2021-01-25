Full Call of Duty League 2021 regular season schedule revealed

The Call of Duty League appears to have accidentally leaked the full schedule for the 2021 season, right up to July, prior to the World Championship event.
At the CDL Kickoff Classic, teams had their first competitive outing with fans able to watch, with each franchise playing one match to showcase what kind of action we can be expecting over the coming season.
While fans eagerly anticipate the first of the five CDL Stages this year, kicking off with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series from February 11-14, the full schedule has appeared on the Call of Duty League website, showing fans when they can expect to see their favorite teams in action.
It’s not quite clear whether this full schedule was supposed to be revealed yet — when you head to the actual CDL schedule page, it only shows Stage 1 — so some of these may change over the course of the coming months.
Here’s how each stage is set to play out, as of right now:
Stage 1
- Feb 11-14: Atlanta FaZe Home Series (Week 1)
- Feb 18-21: Week 2
- Feb 25-28: Week 3
- Week of March 1: Stage 1 Major
Stage 2
- March 18-21: Toronto Ultra Home Series
- March 25-28: Week 2
- April 1-4: LA Guerrillas Home Series
- Week of April 5: Stage 2 Major
Stage 3
- April 22-25: London Royal Ravens Home Series
- April 29-May 2: Paris Legion Home Series
- May 6-9: Dallas Empire Home Series
- Week of May 10: Stage 3 Major
Stage 4
- May 27-30: OpTic Chicago Home Series
- June 3-6: Florida Mutineers Home Series
- June 10-13: LA Thieves Home Series
- Week of June 14: Stage 4 Major
Stage 5
- July 1-4: Seattle Surge Home Series
- July 8-11: New York Subliners Home Series
- July 15-18: Minnesota ROKKR Home Series
- Week of July 19: Stage 5 Major
As mentioned before, this could all be subject to change, especially as it’s not clear whether this was meant to be made public yet.
That said, it definitely gives us a lot of action to look forward to, and means we can probably speculate about when Champs will be. It is presumed, at this point, that all matches will be held online, but it would be great for fans and players alike if the world champions could be crowned on LAN once again.
The action definitely seems to be picking up in the latter stages of the season, with Home Series’ every weekend. That said, be sure to check out the Stage 1 groups to see which teams are likely to get the easiest or hardest starts to their 2021 season; it could have huge implications on the rest of the year.