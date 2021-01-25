Logo
How to link your Call of Duty account to YouTube for CDL rewards

Published: 25/Jan/2021 2:52 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 4:18

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty League
Activision / YouTube

Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League’s 2021 broadcast comes boasting in-game rewards for Black Ops Cold War. Here’s how you can link your account today to start earning items. 

The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and that means all new rewards are up for grabs. Simply by tuning in to various matches, you’ll be able to earn in-game items for Black Ops Cold War.

From emblems to player cards and plenty more, these goodies can be unlocked just by having the CDL stream open. With a hectic schedule of games now underway, there’s plenty of CoD to watch and plenty of opportunities to grab these in-game rewards.

Setting up your account couldn’t be simpler. Thanks to a streamlined process directly on YouTube, it’ll only take a few seconds to get everything sorted. Here’s how it’s done.

How to link your CoD account to YouTube

YouTube connections
YouTube
You can easily connect a number of accounts to YouTube.

First up, all you need to do is check through your settings on YouTube. This can be done in any browser or even straight from your mobile device. For the former, visit the account sharing section to get the process started. 

For those on mobile, tap on your account icon in the top right corner then go through to your settings page. Once you’re in, look towards the bottom of the list for the ‘Connected Apps’ option.

As soon as you enter this page you should see a number of applications and services available to connect. Look for the Activision ID option and connect your account right away.

This will send you a prompt to sign in to your Activision account and authorize the new connection. The moment you log in, the process will be complete and your account will be linked up with YouTube.

  1. Head to the account sharing section of your YouTube settings.
  2. Locate the Activision option and hit the connect button.
  3. Login to your Activision account and authorize the connection.
Call of Duty League YouTube rewards
Activision
The first batch of Black Ops Cold War rewards available through the CDL stream.

That’s all there is to it. A few seconds of your time and you’ll be benefiting from it all season long. Every match you watch adds to your overall progress when it comes to unlocking in-game items.

The 2021 Call of Duty League season starts up on February 11. If you missed the Kickoff Classic, here’s how the group draw for Stage 1 panned out.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order early patch notes: Weapons, new map, release date, more

Published: 25/Jan/2021 4:15 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 4:18

by Connor Bennett
CoD mobile season new order logo
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes. 

Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh. 

These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks. 

With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know. 

COD Mobile characters in the battle royale mode
Activision
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.

CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time

CoD Mobile’s next major update is right around the corner. Season 1 goes live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

While the community was left to speculate for a number of days, the devs soon confirmed this exact date and time in a January 4 tweet.

We now know exactly when we’ll be able to drop back in with all of the fresh content. Expect the launch hour to be flooded with returning players, so logging in could take a bit longer than usual.

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.

Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.

Meanwhile, the SKS is arriving with its original name intact.

The powerful Marksman rifle is capable of taking down foes in a few quick taps of the trigger. It could shake up the meta with Season 1 so definitely be on the lookout for this new addition.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Reclaim

In terms of a new map, again, that’s been teased by the devs. However, if you’re new to CoD Mobile, you might not instantly know what is being teased.

The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim. 

New Battle Royale mode for CoD Mobile – Blitz

There’s a frenetic BR mode dropping into CoD Mobile with Season 1. Blitz introduces a faster take on the standard format with “smaller zones, less time, and more action.”

With smaller circles, players will be forced into fights much sooner than in the regular BR playlist. Not only that, but zones move considerably faster than in the standard mode as well.

The mode aims to keep you on your toes while providing a bite-sized BR alternative. If you don’t have time for a full game, Blitz is a quicker option to get the same thrills at a much faster rate.

New CoD Mobile Battle Royale Class – Desperado

Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.

The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order?

For those fans who like to get a new character at the start of the new season, that tradition should continue here, even with the change to Season 1.

Who will it be, though? Well, the devs have teased it being Raul Menendez – who should be a familiar face to Black Ops fans. Though, it hasn’t been confirmed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see. 

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation
Screenshot via Reddit
The CoD Mobile devs have teased Menendez for the new season.

As for bug fixes, weapon nerfs, and buffs, they haven’t been revealed by the devs just yet and should filter out just prior to the start of the new season.

Once they’re here, and we’ve got more confirmed information about Season 1: New Order, we’ll update this post so you won’t miss anything.