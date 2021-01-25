How to link your Call of Duty account to YouTube for CDL rewards

Call of Duty League’s 2021 broadcast comes boasting in-game rewards for Black Ops Cold War. Here’s how you can link your account today to start earning items.
The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and that means all new rewards are up for grabs. Simply by tuning in to various matches, you’ll be able to earn in-game items for Black Ops Cold War.
From emblems to player cards and plenty more, these goodies can be unlocked just by having the CDL stream open. With a hectic schedule of games now underway, there’s plenty of CoD to watch and plenty of opportunities to grab these in-game rewards.
Setting up your account couldn’t be simpler. Thanks to a streamlined process directly on YouTube, it’ll only take a few seconds to get everything sorted. Here’s how it’s done.
How to link your CoD account to YouTube
You can easily connect a number of accounts to YouTube.
First up, all you need to do is check through your settings on YouTube. This can be done in any browser or even straight from your mobile device. For the former, visit the account sharing section to get the process started.
For those on mobile, tap on your account icon in the top right corner then go through to your settings page. Once you’re in, look towards the bottom of the list for the ‘Connected Apps’ option.
As soon as you enter this page you should see a number of applications and services available to connect. Look for the Activision ID option and connect your account right away.
Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes.
Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh.
These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks.
With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know.
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.
CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time
CoD Mobile’s next major update is right around the corner. Season 1 goes live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.
As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.
Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.
Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.
Meanwhile, the SKS is arriving with its original name intact.
🆕 💥 The new weapon, SKS will be joining the Marksman Rifle family in the next season!
The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.
The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim.
🏙 Welcome to Reclaim! 🔎 Explore the new and unique #CODMobile multiplayer map coming in the next season
Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.
The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.
Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.
🛡💥 Be an offensive defender! 💉 Get back into the fight with Last Stand!