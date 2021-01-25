How to link your Call of Duty account to YouTube for CDL rewards

Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes.

Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh.

These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks.

With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know.

CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time

CoD Mobile’s next major update is right around the corner. Season 1 goes live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

Read More: CoD 2021 leaks

While the community was left to speculate for a number of days, the devs soon confirmed this exact date and time in a January 4 tweet.

We now know exactly when we’ll be able to drop back in with all of the fresh content. Expect the launch hour to be flooded with returning players, so logging in could take a bit longer than usual.

💻💫 Discover new places and enter the future!

New season, New Order is almost here! 👍🏻 Season 1 2021 is launching in #CODMobile on 1/26 @ 4PM PT! pic.twitter.com/VJ6Dl2tazv — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 25, 2021

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.

Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

🪂📦 New weapon incoming! 🆕💥 The new, yet familiar weapon FR .556 is coming to #CODMobile early next week in the new season! pic.twitter.com/x378b8iEUH — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 23, 2021

Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.

Meanwhile, the SKS is arriving with its original name intact.

🆕 💥 The new weapon, SKS will be joining the Marksman Rifle family in the next season! 🔜 Available in the next season of #CODMobile launching early next week! pic.twitter.com/hhXefsMAqi — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

The powerful Marksman rifle is capable of taking down foes in a few quick taps of the trigger. It could shake up the meta with Season 1 so definitely be on the lookout for this new addition.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Reclaim

In terms of a new map, again, that’s been teased by the devs. However, if you’re new to CoD Mobile, you might not instantly know what is being teased.

The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim.

🏙 Welcome to Reclaim!

🔎 Explore the new and unique #CODMobile multiplayer map coming in the next season 📖 More intel on the map 👉🏻 https://t.co/mCQcxQkqbb 👍🏻 Stay tuned for more Reclaim activities later! pic.twitter.com/9bEPbaXSPP — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 22, 2021

New Battle Royale mode for CoD Mobile – Blitz

There’s a frenetic BR mode dropping into CoD Mobile with Season 1. Blitz introduces a faster take on the standard format with “smaller zones, less time, and more action.”

With smaller circles, players will be forced into fights much sooner than in the regular BR playlist. Not only that, but zones move considerably faster than in the standard mode as well.

The mode aims to keep you on your toes while providing a bite-sized BR alternative. If you don’t have time for a full game, Blitz is a quicker option to get the same thrills at a much faster rate.

⭕ Smaller zones

➖⌚ Less time

💥 More action! 🆕 New mode, Blitz is coming to #CODMobile Battle Royale as a part of the next season! pic.twitter.com/nAoBImthi3 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

New CoD Mobile Battle Royale Class – Desperado

Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.

The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.

🛡💥 Be an offensive defender!

💉 Get back into the fight with Last Stand! 🆕 New Battle Royale Class, Desperado coming to #CODMobile in the next season early this week! pic.twitter.com/Wo2DKVJMt2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order?

For those fans who like to get a new character at the start of the new season, that tradition should continue here, even with the change to Season 1.

Who will it be, though? Well, the devs have teased it being Raul Menendez – who should be a familiar face to Black Ops fans. Though, it hasn’t been confirmed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see.

As for bug fixes, weapon nerfs, and buffs, they haven’t been revealed by the devs just yet and should filter out just prior to the start of the new season.

Once they’re here, and we’ve got more confirmed information about Season 1: New Order, we’ll update this post so you won’t miss anything.