CDL 2021 Stage 1 group draw explained: team selection, schedule, more - Dexerto

The 2021 season of the Call of Duty League is about to kick off and teams will be participating in the Stage 1 group draw at the CDL Kickoff Classic on January 24.

The CDL Kickoff Classic will be the first time fans can see their favorite teams in action, with every franchise playing one match against fan-voted opponents between January 23-24.

Perhaps the most important part of the weekend is the CDL Stage 1 group draw, which will see teams pick out who they want their opponents to face throughout Stage 1 of the season.

Each stage consists of three Home Series tournaments as well as a Major, all of which feeds into the World Championship tournament at the end of the season — so how these groups play out could have huge implications on the rest of the year. Here’s how the group draw is going to work, and how you can tune in.

How the group draw works

The group draw selection takes place on Sunday, January 24, in a format that has left some fans a little confused.

The draw has been described as a reverse-snake-draft format, with teams picking who is in the opposing group, starting with the top two seeds of the 2020 season, Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe.

Here’s how it works:

Dallas pick the first team to be in Atlanta FaZe’s Stage 1 group — let’s call them Team 1.

Atlanta pick a team to be in Dallas’ group — let’s call them Team 2.

Team 1 then picks another team to be in Dallas’ group.

Team 2 then pick a team to be in Atlanta’s group, and so on.

If that doesn’t clear things up a little more for you, this table should help you visualize it a little better:

Group A Group B Dallas Empire Atlanta FaZe Team 2 (Atlanta FaZe’s pick) Team 1 (Dallas Empire’s pick) Team 3 (Team 1’s pick) Team 4 (Team 2’s pick) Team 6 (Team 4’s pick) Team 5 (Team 3’s pick) Team 7 (Team 5’s pick) Team 8 (Team 6’s pick) Team 10 (Team 8’s pick) Team 9 (Team 7’s pick) Team 11 (Team 9’s pick) Team 12 (Team 10’s pick)

When is the group draw?

As mentioned, the group draw takes place on Sunday, January 24. As revealed by the CDL, it will be done prior to the OpTic Chicago vs Los Angeles Thieves match, which is due to take place at 3pm PST (6pm EST/11pm GMT).

This will set the stage for the first few events of the season, with the groups being shaken up for Stage 2. After the first Major, teams will go through the same process to decide Stage 2 groups, and for each stage after that until Champs rolls around.

So, it’ll be interesting to see how this group draw goes, as it should give us a good indication of which teams are highly rated (or the opposite) by their fellow pros, as well as setting the foundation for the rest of the year.

