CDL 2021 Stage 1 group draw explained: team selection, schedule, more - Dexerto

CDL 2021 Stage 1 group draw explained: team selection, schedule, more

Published: 22/Jan/2021 18:04

by Jacob Hale
The 2021 season of the Call of Duty League is about to kick off and teams will be participating in the Stage 1 group draw at the CDL Kickoff Classic on January 24.

The CDL Kickoff Classic will be the first time fans can see their favorite teams in action, with every franchise playing one match against fan-voted opponents between January 23-24.

Perhaps the most important part of the weekend is the CDL Stage 1 group draw, which will see teams pick out who they want their opponents to face throughout Stage 1 of the season.

Each stage consists of three Home Series tournaments as well as a Major, all of which feeds into the World Championship tournament at the end of the season — so how these groups play out could have huge implications on the rest of the year. Here’s how the group draw is going to work, and how you can tune in.

How the group draw works

call of duty league 2021 dates announced
Call of Duty League
The 2021 season brings about a number of changes to the CDL.

The group draw selection takes place on Sunday, January 24, in a format that has left some fans a little confused.

The draw has been described as a reverse-snake-draft format, with teams picking who is in the opposing group, starting with the top two seeds of the 2020 season, Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe.

Here’s how it works:

  • Dallas pick the first team to be in Atlanta FaZe’s Stage 1 group — let’s call them Team 1.
  • Atlanta pick a team to be in Dallas’ group — let’s call them Team 2.
  • Team 1 then picks another team to be in Dallas’ group.
  • Team 2 then pick a team to be in Atlanta’s group, and so on.

If that doesn’t clear things up a little more for you, this table should help you visualize it a little better:

Group A Group B
Dallas Empire Atlanta FaZe
Team 2 (Atlanta FaZe’s pick) Team 1 (Dallas Empire’s pick)
Team 3 (Team 1’s pick) Team 4 (Team 2’s pick)
Team 6 (Team 4’s pick) Team 5 (Team 3’s pick)
Team 7 (Team 5’s pick) Team 8 (Team 6’s pick)
Team 10 (Team 8’s pick) Team 9 (Team 7’s pick)
Team 11 (Team 9’s pick) Team 12 (Team 10’s pick)

When is the group draw?

As mentioned, the group draw takes place on Sunday, January 24. As revealed by the CDL, it will be done prior to the OpTic Chicago vs Los Angeles Thieves match, which is due to take place at 3pm PST (6pm EST/11pm GMT).

This will set the stage for the first few events of the season, with the groups being shaken up for Stage 2. After the first Major, teams will go through the same process to decide Stage 2 groups, and for each stage after that until Champs rolls around.

So, it’ll be interesting to see how this group draw goes, as it should give us a good indication of which teams are highly rated (or the opposite) by their fellow pros, as well as setting the foundation for the rest of the year.

CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order early patch notes: Weapons, new map, release date, more

Published: 22/Jan/2021 13:50 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 16:16

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes. 

Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh. 

These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks. 

With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know. 

COD Mobile characters in the battle royale mode
Activision
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.

CoD Mobile New Order season 14 release date & time

In terms of when the update will be going live, the devs haven’t yet confirmed a date or time, at the time of writing. They’re still dropping clues.

In their January 21 community update, though, they said that the new season will be starting in the last week of the month, with Tuesday, January 26 being used as a date for things potentially kicking off.

Now, that’s not confirmed as we’ve already mentioned, but that day would make sense. It’s also the conclusion of the previous season’s farewell event, so things could easily roll out. We’ll just have to wait and see.

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.

Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

As familiar as they are to longtime CoD fans, these weapons may have their names changed in CoD Mobile. The devs like to have their spin on things, after all.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Reclaim

In terms of a new map, again, that’s been teased by the devs. However, if you’re new to CoD Mobile, you might not instantly know what is being teased.

The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim. 

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order?

For those fans who like to get a new character at the start of the new season, that tradition should continue here, even with the change to Season 1.

Who will be, though? Well, the devs have teased it being Raul Menendez – who should be a familiar face to Black Ops fans. Though, it hasn’t been confirmed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see. 

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation
Screenshot via Reddit
The CoD Mobile devs have teased Menendez for the new season.

As for bug fixes, weapon nerfs, and buffs, they haven’t been revealed by the devs just yet and should filter out just prior to the start of the new season.

Once they’re here, and we’ve got more confirmed information about Season 1: New Order, we’ll update this post so you won’t miss anything.