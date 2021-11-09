Frustrated Call of Duty: Vanguard players call for fix to unlimited armor glitch

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are concerned as a new armor glitch is causing them to lose composure. It appears that the Armor Plates field upgrade is bugged, allowing players to become quasi-invincible.

Call of Duty games typically have pretty fast TTKs (time-to-kill), but Warzone’s armoring mechanic definitely slowed things down a little. Now, Vanguard players can get a taste of that in multiplayer too, thanks to a new field upgrade.

Unfortunately, that taste is quite quickly turning into a buffet of seeming impenetrability. Pros and casuals alike are noticing that Vanguard players appear to have a lot more armor than intended, with some even spawning in already-shielded.

The game just launched on November 5, so bugs are to be expected. But this one, which has yet to be officially confirmed a glitch, is at the center of community backlash.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players react to armor bug

Is there a glitch with the armor plates in this game? I just played a game where I was putting an entire clip in people from behind and not even breaking the plates — Røkkr Saintt (@BrianSaintt) November 8, 2021

Has anyone seen a glitch in this game with armor plates where people legit have 3x health? — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) November 8, 2021

Almost simultaneously, two Call of Duty League coaches tweeted asking about the bug. The LA Thieves’ Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan and Minnesota ROKKR’s Brain ‘Saintt’ Baroska each hit social media wondering if there’s a glitch going around.

In JKap’s experience, it felt like “people legit have 3x health.” In Saintt’s, he “was putting an entire clip in people from behind and not even breaking the plates.”

Both situations were bizarre enough to concern these two vets, who have over a decade of pro CoD experience each. In the replies, people confirmed that yes — there is a bug. And other videos and tweets brought more evidence to light.

Call of Duty: Vanguard glitch spawns players in with extra armor?

In a separate video, someone asked Sledgehammer Games if an enemy was hacking or using a glitch. In their case, enemies seemed to be spawning in with a ton of armor already equipped.

And then, in a reply to a JGOD tweet, another player also asked about the armor spawning. They were immediately responded to with a call to the devs: “It’s an armor glitch that needs to be patched asap.”

It’s unclear precisely what causes the glitch or how it works. But, whatever the case (instant armor spawns, extra armor plates, etc.), it seems that Vanguard’s shielding field upgrade is working much better than intended.