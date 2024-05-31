Fan-favorite MW2 AR dominates in Warzone after Season 4 buff

A fan-favorite Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare 2 is proving to be a bit dominant in Warzone after getting yet another buff in Season 4, as it’s now one of the best sniper support options.

At times, guns from Modern Warfare 2 have had a tough go at things in Modern Warfare 3. During the early days, CoD fans claimed that some of their old favorites were totally “unusable” and had to get rid of their loadouts despite the carry-forward aspect of the game.

Fast forward a few months, and there are a fair few weapons from MW2 that are floating around the meta – especially when it comes to Warzone. Guns like the FR Avancer, TR-76 Geist, and Kastov 545 have all gotten their moment in the spotlight recently.

Article continues after ad

Well, with the recent buffs in Season 4, they’ve been joined by the Chimera, as Warzone guru WhosImmortal believes it is one of the best sniper support options in the battle royale.

Article continues after ad

“This was already a fantastic sniper support option before Season 4, and well now, it’s even better, and you love to see that,” the YouTuber said in his May 30 video.

WhosImmortal notes that the MW2 AR has a “fast” TTK and is best used when you’re being “aggressive” up-close. That means using it in fights under 30 meters, so don’t try your luck at longer distances.

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Barrel: 8.5’ EXF Vorpal

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Optic: MK.3 Reflector

Magazine: 45-round mag

Timestamp of 6:10

Article continues after ad

Given that it’s a sniper support option, you’ll need to pair it with, well, a sniper. WhosImmortal goes with the MORS in his video, but you could use it in a duo with the returning KAR98K.

Using the Chimera alongside the KAR98K would be a loadout of two long-time fan favorites, and neither of them are likely to change anytime soon, so you don’t have to worry about that.