Buffed MW3 SMG is “better than ever” in Warzone but it’s still ignored

There is a Modern Warfare 3 SMG that is “better than ever” in Warzone after it’s received some buffs, but some players are still ignoring it.

While several guns from Modern Warfare 2 have been highlighted as competitive options recently, it’s the fresher weapons from Modern Warfare 3 that still rule the roost in Warzone. Well, that is until the Season 4 Reloaded update comes along anyway, as that could shake things up in a big way.

Even though MW3 guns have been taking over the meta, there are still a few powerful options that are being overlooked. One of those, according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, is the Rival-9, which has received a number of buffs across the last few updates.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber highlighted the SMG in his June 22 video, believing it to be “better than ever” in the battle royale.

“It’s sort of been a sleeper build in the background. It was able to compete a little bit but it wasn’t anything all that crazy. Well, in its current state, it’s better than it has ever been,” he said, noting that the SMG is competitive in the first SMG damage range – up to 12 meters. Yet, it shines when you get into fights around the 20-metre mark.

Article continues after ad

“This thing is primed for sniper support and it’s just a more versatile SMG (than its rivals).”

Article continues after ad

Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot barrel

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Magazine: 50-round drum

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain rounds

WhosImmortal added that the SMG is a very “viable” option in-game right now, however, players are still very much overlooking it.

As per WZRanked stats, the Rival-9 clocks in as the 44th most popular gun in the game, lagging behind some MW2 options as well. Yet, it is very clearly a top option that punches above its weight if you follow the YouTuber’s loadout.