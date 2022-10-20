Five classic Infinity Ward weapons Modern Warfare 2 needs to add

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 becoming the latest Infinity Ward title to grace the storied FPS franchise, we’re taking a look at five classic CoD weapons that need to make a return in the 2022 installment.

A strong and balanced weapon pool is integral to any strong Call of Duty. For Modern Warfare 2, thanks to leaks and the multiplayer beta, we have some idea of the weapons to expect when the full game launches on October 28.

However, there’s always scope for classics of the series to return. We know, for example, that Modern Warfare 2’s first season will bring two classic CoD maps back.

As such, we’ve picked five classic Infinity Ward weapons we want to see in Modern Warfare 2, whether in from launch or dropping late via DLC. Naturally, we’re taking a few liberties with realism as we go and have tried to vary our picks from the most obvious (like the ACR and MP7).

1. Remington R5 (Ghosts)

Activision The Remington featured in 2013’s CoD: Ghosts.

This first one is a weapon that the community has already requested, with one Redditor calling for the Remington R5 to make a return in MW2.

The CoD: Ghosts assault rifle was high damage, incredibly quick to drop enemies, and even boasted a unique reload animation.

2. G36C (Modern Warfare)

Activision The G36C is a fan favorite CoD weapon.

Only real Call of Duty OGs will remember the G36C from 2007’s Modern Warfare. It thrived at medium ranges, with decent handling and modest recoil balancing out unspectacular damage.

It did return in Modern Warfare Remastered and could be made in the gunsmith in Modern Warfare 2019 but, in terms of true revival, we’d love to see it happen in MW2.

3. TAR-21 (Modern Warfare 2)

Activision The TAR-21 was in the original MW2.

The original Modern Warfare 2 featured some truly memorable weapons and we’ve opted for the TAR-21 to make a return in the new MW2.

Its high fire rate and decent damage meant it killed very quickly, even if volatile recoil made hitting shots slightly trickier. It’d fit right into this year’s game.

4. Karma-45 (Infinite Warfare)

Activision The Karma-45 came with Infinite Warfare and shredded enemies up close.

The Karma-45 wasn’t the strongest SMG in Infinite Warfare but its high fire rate and large, dual-magazines made it a unique pocket rocket.

Similar in looks to the classic Vector SMG, its double-barrel sets it apart. We’d love to see this back in MW2.

5. MSR (Modern Warfare 3)

Activision The MSR was deadly in the hands of a good sniper.

Last but certainly not least is the Remington MSR from MW3, better known as just the MSR. Incredibly high damage and made this plenty of players’ go-to sniper rifle in the 2011 title.

We’ve not had much of a look at Modern Warfare 2’s sniper rifles but this behemoth would be welcomed back by the community if Infinity Ward ever chooses to bring it back.

That rounds off our list of Infinity Ward weapons we want to see return. You can check out every confirmed Modern Warfare 2 weapon here.