Modern Warfare 2 devs confirm two classic maps returning in Season 1

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Activision knows all of the right buttons to press for building up anticipation, announcing two “fan favorite” maps coming in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

Modern Warfare 2 is finally just around the corner. Players got their first taste of multiplayer action during the Open Beta, featuring four traditional maps and two Ground War maps.

Some Community members enjoyed MW2’s first few maps, straying away from Modern Warfare 2019’s vertical map layout, in favor of a classic three-lane style. We don’t know how many are coming at launch, but a leak revealed the previously abandoned Grand Prix map is coming back.

Without knowing much about the game’s offerings, Activision already teased two new battlefields coming to Modern Warfare 2 very soon.

Activision Sariff Bay was a vibrant Ground War map in weekend two of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

Activison announces two new Modern Warfare 2 maps

In the MW2 launch blog Activision confirmed a “fan favorite” is coming on November 16, alongside the release of Warzone 2 and Season 1.

The developers also announced a “legendary” multiplayer map is coming on December 14, releasing with Raids for Special Ops.

Without any concrete details we have no way of knowing which classic maps are making a triumphant return.

Warzone 2’s map Al Mazrah features familiar locations from previous games, and Activison confirmed some multiplayer maps will be based on points of interest from the battle royale map.

Activision Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map features several classic CoD maps as POIs.

Returning POIs from the Modern Warfare series include the following:

Quarry (from Modern Warfare 2)

Al Mazrah City (includes Highrise from Modern Warfare 2)

Observatory (Modern Warfare 3’s Dome)

Akhdar Village (CoD 4: Modern Warfare’s Showdown)

Airpory (Modern Warfare 2’s Terminal)

The developers can pull from any of these maps and plenty of other great options. We will provide an update when both maps are revealed.