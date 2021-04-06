Warzone Update April 6 patch notes: AUG & FFAR nerf and attachment changes - Dexerto

Raven has released a brand-new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone, which nerfs the AUG tactical rifle and the FFAR assault rifle, both of which have been dominating the meta for quite some time, and changed some attachments too.

If you’ve been hoping for a nerf to some of the most used weapons in Warzone right now, then the developers of the hit battle royale game have finally heard your calls.

On the morning of April 6, 2021, developer Raven Software released a much-anticipated game settings update for Warzone, that nerfed a couple guns, changed up some of the attachments, and fixed some of the camo challenges for the new R1 Shadowhunter crossbow.

Advertisement

Warzone April 6 patch most important changes

Easily the biggest changes that players are going to see are the nerfs to the AUG and the FFAR Black Ops Cold War weapons. For the former, the recoil strength has been increased, with Raven specifically stating that, before this nerf, the weapon was too easy to keep on target.

Read More: Bizarre Warzone glitch highlights players returning from Gulag

For the FFAR, the aim-down-sight (ADS) speed has been decreased, making it a less viable option for quick engagements. For this nerf, Raven said that it wants to bring the AR in line with other assault rifles, as it had the potential to out-class some SMGs before this nerf.

A number of attachments also got some changes as well. Namely, Rear Grip attachments that previously said they would increase ADS speed now do, and the Pellington 703 wrapped suppressor now shows proper changes in the stat bar.

Advertisement

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now! Changes incoming to various weapons and attachments. Read the detailed notes here:https://t.co/bUrqXx9ELU Enjoy! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 6, 2021

Finally, the Geometric, Flora, and Science Camo challenges for the R1 Shadowhunter have also been fixed, after being broken since its release.

As with other game setting updates, players don’t have to download an entirely different patch file and will instead be prompted to update their settings when they log-in the next time, which should only take a few minutes at most.

Raven’s official patch notes follow:

GENERAL

The Camo Challenges for the “R1 Shadowhunter” now appear correctly for the Geometric, Flora, and Science Camo Categories.

WEAPONS

Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie Recoil strength has been increased. Burst weapons ride a fine line between inefficient and oppressive. The intent of this change is to maintain the weapon’s identity of being a powerhouse while making it a bit more difficult to wield. Right now we feel it is too easy to stay on target given how lethal it is. We will continue to monitor the performance of the Tactical Rifle Charlie and make additional changes if necessary.



FFAR 1 ADS speed has been decreased. The FFAR is a jack of all trades. It has the damage profile and range of an AR as well as the fire rate of an SMG. The FFAR’s wholesale efficacy has it edging out SMGs at ranges we’re not satisfied with. Ideally, the FFAR fulfills the role of a mid-range dominator while falling prey to weapons that excel in short-range engagements. We are bringing the FFAR a bit more in line with what you might expect from an AR—damage and range at the cost of handling.



ATTACHMENTS

Rear Grip attachments that showed ADS speed pros should now properly increase ADS speed.

Fixed a bug with the Groza where the 16.5” CMV Mil-Spec barrel would bypass damage falloff.

Fixed a bug with the Ember Sighting Point where the XM4 and AK-47 had their ADS speed increased rather than decreased.

Fixed a bug with the Salvo Fast Mag where the FFAR 1 and M16 were not having their ADS speed decreased.

The Pelington 703 Wrapped Suppressor effects should now be properly represented in the stat bar.

Developing story…