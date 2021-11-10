Vanguard devs reveal how to fix Operator XP reset bug caused by Nov 10 update

The Call of Duty: Vanguard November 10 update is apparently glitched and resetting players’ Operator XP progression. Fortunately, devs explained it’s a UI bug and showed how to fix the issue.

One new feature in Call of Duty: Vanguard is the presence of level XP for each of the game’s Operators. Unlike Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, this new progression system does more than require challenges for new skins.

To the dismay of many, Vanguard’s November 10 update seemed to break that mechanic. Players who grinded their accounts up are realizing that their Operator XP progression shot all the way down to Level 1.

In an immediate response, Sledgehammer Games explained that this is a UI bug without permanent ramifications. Additionally, they revealed a simple way to fix it.

Vanguard November 10 update breaks Operator XP progression

There appears to be a bug on PC with the new Vanguard update that has reset certain Operator XP levels back to Level 1. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 10, 2021

As was tweeted by a number of CoD accounts, players across PlayStation and PC noticed their Operator XP progression vanished after installing the November 10 update. This was concerning, as many put considerable time into ranking their characters up.

Responding to users expressing said concern on social media, Sledgehammer Games shared some assurances. Firstly, it’s just a UI glitch. Secondly, it can be fixed by playing one full match.

How to fix Vanguard’s Operator XP bug

This is a small UI bug. After playing one match, the correct Operator level should appear 👍 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 10, 2021

Quickly reacting to the feedback, Sledgehammer comforted players by confirming that the Operator progression issue is just “a small UI bug.”

Further, the devs revealed a simple solution: “After playing one match, the correct Operator level should appear.”

This is likely quality news for players, who dove deep into Vanguard progression following the game’s release on November 5. It’s also nice to see quick responses from the devs, although players are hoping for more transparency about bug fixes like the S&D bomb defuse glitch.

For more transparency, concerned players can check out Sledgehammer’s official Trello board for Vanguard issues.