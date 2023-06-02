FaZe Booya hypes up TimTheTatman’s “amazing” bundle weapons

TimTheTatman’s Warzone 2 Operator bundle includes blueprints for the M4 and Lachmann Sub. FaZe Booya gave both a spin and walked away pleasantly surprised.

NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman became the first content creators to receive operator skins in Warzone 2. Some players questioned why Activision chose them over other COD community members.

For example, Call of Duty’s announcement trailer for the crossover received around 2,000 likes and over 6,500 dislikes. NICKMERCS hit back at critics, claiming that “this is a very good thing for creators.”

FaZe Booya tried out both TimTheTatman Operator weapons and gave his first impression.

Activision TimTheTatman Call of Duty bundle

FaZe Booya blown away by TimTheTatman operator weapons

Booya is known for making overpowered loadouts of his own, but this time he decided to try out another content creator’s custom class.

“The MP5 felt amazing. It was actually surprising how fast this thing killed. I guess it’s because you are always hip firing, so you don’t have to worry about aiming down sight.”

The YouTuber wasn’t as impressed by the M4, but still believes it’s viable in matches.

“For the M4, I probably would have tuned it more for recoil control and maybe changed the Underbarrel to the FTAC Ripper.”

Despite it not being a top-tier loadout, Booya admitted that it still performs “pretty good.”

Tatty Fatty Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout

Here is TimTheTatman’s Lachmann Sub loadout. It’s important to note that both bundle weapons are already pro-tuned, so you won’t need to make any adjustments.

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: LM Stockless MOD

LM Stockless MOD Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

The Gatman Warzone 2 loadout

Here is TimTheTatma’s pro-tuned M4 loadout

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

