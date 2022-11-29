FaZe Booya reveals best sniper loadout to use in Warzone 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

FaZe Booya made a bold claim, crowning the Signal 50 as Warzone 2’s best sniper rifle.

Sniper rifles consistently failed to find a foothold in Warzone 1’s meta, and a similar trend is developing in Warzone 2. Players demanded a buff to the class because of the weapons’ failure to one-shot enemies even with a headshot.

We took a crack at ranking every sniper in Warzone 2, but it’s hard to differentiate between the class offerings.

Popular Warzone YouTuber and streamer FaZe Booya believes the Signal 50 is the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2, and he explained why it stands out in a crowded group.

FaZe Booya explains why the Signal 50 is best sniper in Warzone 2

Activision The Signal 50 is a semi-auto sniper in MW2 and WZ2.0.

In FaZe Booya’s latest YouTube video, he used the Signal 50, praising the sniper’s fire rate and bullet velocity. He mentioned one downside being its 5-round magazine, and players in quads should consider using a 7-round magazine.

The Signal 50 reminded Booya of the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle from Warzone because of the weapon’s fast-firing speed and ability to take on multiple enemies at once.

“Overall, I am pretty sure that this is the best sniper because none of the other snipers one-shot kill to the head, and this one, you can shoot so fast.”

Here is FaZe Booya’s Signal 50 loadout.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

Booya opted to use the SA Finesse rear grip to increase sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed, and he tuned it to max out aim down sight speed and aiming stability.

The Youtuber’s loadout emphasized increasing mobility. The FSS OLE-V laser also increases ADS speed sprint to fire speed and aiming stability. The 29″ TV Kilo-50 barrel increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. He tuned the attachment to max out damage range and left the other category default.

Finally, the Nilsound 90 silencer increases bullet velocity and recoil smoothness. Booya maxed out ADS speed and bullet velocity in the tuning.