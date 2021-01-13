 Everything coming to Warzone & Black Ops Cold War in Season 1 Mid-Season update - Dexerto
Everything coming to Warzone & Black Ops Cold War in Season 1 Mid-Season update

Published: 13/Jan/2021 1:33

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

With Season One nearing its midway point, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software are rolling out a massive midseason update with new content and changes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on its way.

Season 1 continues to chug along in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone; despite the numerous game-breaking exploits currently plaguing the battle royale, the new season has added tons of new content and some major changes to the game, as well as BOCW’s multiplayer and Zombies.

The good news is that more is on the way – as part of a trend that Infinity Ward started with Modern Warfare, there are now two major updates per season, one at the beginning and one towards the middle.

Below you can find everything there is to know about the S1 mid-season update, including all of the confirmed additions, changes, as well as the release info.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season One
Dexerto
Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is at its midway point.

When is the Season 1 midseason update?

Activision have confirmed that this patch will be going live on Thursday, January 14, although the exact global release times have not been revealed yet. If we go by how they rolled out the S1 update back in early December, then this one should hit live servers overnight in North America, specifically around 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET.

Furthermore, the file sizes for this have not been announced either – we will have that info for here you as soon as it’s made available.

What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 1 midseason update

Multiplayer

As far as multiplayer goes, Cold War’s getting a brand new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, which is officially described as “a low-wooded hills area where your team will unearth the clandestine secrets of Project Golova,” containing “land, sea, and air vehicles.”

There’s a rumor going around that Sanatorium will be one of the various Fireteam maps that eventually gets used to piece together the next main Warzone map, although that remains to be seen.

Sanatorium map in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The Sanatorium Fireteam map in Black Ops Cold War’s Season One midseason update.

There’s also a new 6v6 MP mode called Dropkick, which involves two teams battling it out for a briefcase that contains nuclear codes. The side to score 200 points first wins and gets to enjoy an “explosive ending.”

While not confirmed, this patch is expected to include weapon tuning and other changes as well; the last major weapon balancing update came at the start of Season 1, so it’s been a while. Expect some buffs and nerfs to various guns, as well as tweaks to the game’s various perks, equipment, and more. We’ll have more details about any balancing changes once the patch notes are live.

Last but not least, there’s some Double Weapon XP on its way as well, starting on Jan 15 and wrapping up on the 19th.

Zombies

Zombies fans, there’s good news for you as well! A new mode called Cranked is being added, where every kill resets the timer that determines how much longer you have until dying: “Spend too much time without a zombie takedown, and you’ll explode!”

The iconic Raid multiplayer map is being added to the PlayStation-exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode for PS4 and PS5 users, along with some fort of new intel for Dark Aether.

Of course, for those who don’t own BOCW, Activision is hosting a free Zombies access week from January 14-21, giving everyone a chance to try out Die Maschine, Cranked, and Onslaught (PS playuers only).

Cranked Zombies mode
Treyarch
A new Zombies mode called Cranked is included in Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update.

What’s new in Warzone Season 1 midseason update

Unlike with Cold War, not actual new content has been formally announced for Warzone’s midseason update, although expect there to be a playlist update that shuffles around the available modes in the battle royale.

That said, however, there’s a very high likelihood that Raven Software will implement another round of weapon balancing following the tuning patch that was released on Jan 5.

Despite nerfing four weapons, the DMR and dual-wield Diamatti pistols continue to be very overpowered, leading to further complaints from the player-base that the devs did not do nearly enough to addess those guns.

call of duty warzone dmr 14 mac 10 diamattis type 63 nerfs
Activision
Will the DMR get nerfed again in Warzone’s Season One midseason update?

In other news, on Jan 15 – a day after the midseason update goes live, the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens franchise will be hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. For more information about this event, visit our ‘Ravenstorm’ event coverage hub.

New midseason store bundles

As part of the S1 midway point, Activision are releasing two new cosmetic bundles that’ll be available for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The first is called Disavowed Assasin and will include three Legendary items: a unique melee weapon Blueprint, a killer Operator Skin, and a dangerous Finishing Move known as the “Dangerous Approach.”

There’s also a new Tracer Pack Indigo coming to the shop that features two Legendary Blueprints equipped with blue bullet tracer rounds. Here’s a look at the Great Pacific assault rifle design:

Great Pacific weapon blueprint in Black Ops Cold War.
Treyarch
Great Pacific weapon blueprint in Black Ops Cold War.

That wraps up everything we know so far about the BOCW & Warzone Season 1 midseason update; as always we will continue updating this page as more information gets released.

