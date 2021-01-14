League Play & BO2 Express map confirmed for Black Ops Cold War Season 1: release dates & info

Treyarch has confirmed that even more content will be coming to Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, including the highly requested League Play competitive mode and an iconic Black Ops 2 multiplayer map called Express.
Black Ops Cold War’s Season One Reloaded update dropped on January 14, adding tons of new content for the game’s multiplayer and Zombies modes. However, Treyarch also announced that there would be even more coming later on in the season.
Perhaps the two biggest additions on the way are the train-station Express map from Black Ops 2, and League Play – the fan-favorite ranked mode that brings competitive play to public lobbies.
Here’s everything we know so far:
When is Express coming to Black Ops Cold War?
The iconic Express map from Black Ops 2 is coming to Black Ops Cold War!
Black Ops 2’s Express has always been regarded as one of the better maps in Call of Duty history. Set in a California train station, the map contrasts the interior’s tight and close-quarters hallways and rooms with the wide-open outdoor area that allows players to traverse in and on top of the various trains parked on the platforms.
Due to the stylistic differences between the eras of Black Ops 2 and the BOCW, it remains to be seen if Treyarch are going to make any changes to the design of Express to better match it with the setting of the new game since such high-speed trains might not be time-appropriate.
Either way, we’ll find out on Thursday, February 4, 2021, when the map is scheduled to go live.
When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War?
The Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap reveals that League Play is coming soon to Black Ops Cold War!
No mode or feature has probably been requested more by the CoD player-base than League Play, which is a ranked playlist that follows the official competitive ruleset, meaning that only the weapons, attachments, perks, and equipment used in the Call of Duty League are allowed.
It was always assumed that League Play would eventually get released in BOCW but it wasn’t officially confirmed until Treyarch’s community manager recently did so on Reddit.
Now, we have an even more clear idea of when the mode will be arriving – Activision confirmed that it’ll be “in-season,” meaning sometime before the end of Season One. According to the Battle Pass, S1 will be wrapping up around February 24, which means you can expect League Play to be live on or before that date, barring any unforeseen delays.
Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap
Season 1 Reloaded playlist update for Warzone & BOCW
Multiplayer
Dropkick
Sanatorium 24/7
Nuketown 24/7
Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7
Gunfight Blueprints
Face Off (3v3)
Prop Hunt
Zombies
Cranked
Onslaught Raid (PS4/PS5)
Warzone
BR Quads, Trios, Duos
Buy Back Solos
Plunder Trios
Rebirth Island Mini Royale Solos
Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads
What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded update?
Multiplayer
As far as multiplayer goes, Cold War has a brand new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, which is officially described as “a low-wooded hills area where your team will unearth the clandestine secrets of Project Golova,” containing “land, sea, and air vehicles.”
There’s a rumor going around that Sanatorium will be one of the various Fireteam maps that eventually gets used to piece together the next main Warzone map, although that remains to be seen.
The Sanatorium Fireteam map in Black Ops Cold War’s Season One midseason update.
There’s also a new 6v6 MP mode called Dropkick, which involves two teams battling it out for a briefcase that contains nuclear codes. The side to score 200 points first wins and gets to enjoy an “explosive ending.”
As for new weapons, while there wasn’t a new gun released, Treyarch did add a melee item called Wakizashi. The sword can be unlocked in both multiplayer and Warzone by executing two finishing moves while having the Combat Knife equipped in 10 different matches.
Last but not least, there’s some Double Weapon XP on its way as well, starting on Jan 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and wrapping up on the 19th, at the same time.
You can unlock the new Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War by completing this challenge.
Zombies
Zombies fans, there’s good news for you as well! A new mode called Cranked has been released, where every kill resets the timer that determines how much longer you have until dying: “Spend too much time without a zombie takedown, and you’ll explode!”
The iconic Raid multiplayer map has been added to the PlayStation-exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode for PS4 and PS5 users, along with some fort of new intel for Dark Aether.
Of course, for those who don’t own BOCW, Activision is hosting a free Zombies access week from January 14-21, giving everyone a chance to try out Die Maschine, Cranked, and Onslaught (PS playuers only).
A new Zombies mode called Cranked is included in Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update.
What’s new in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update?
Unlike with Cold War, not actual new content has been formally announced for Warzone’s midseason patch, although the playlist update that accompanied it did shuffle around a lot of the available modes.
Will the DMR get nerfed again in Warzone’s Season One midseason update?
In other news, on Jan 15 – a day after the midseason update goes live, the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens franchise will be hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. For more information about this event, visit our ‘Ravenstorm’ event coverage hub.
Everything coming later on in Season 1 Reloaded
As revealed by the roadmap above, not only was a ton of new content added on January 14, but there will be more released between this update and the end Season 1, which is expected to be sometime around February 24.
“With the destruction of the WWII-era ‘Projekt Endstation’ site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name ‘Firebase Z.'”
Firebase Z will be available on February 4, free on all platforms; more information about the map will be revealed as part of the 115 Day celebrations on Jan 15.
The next new Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War is called Firebase Z!
