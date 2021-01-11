How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free on PC & console - Dexerto

After being leaked through a Microsoft Store listing, it’s now confirmed that fans will be able to try out Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free from January 14 through January 21, 2021. Here’s what we know about it.

Free access weekends are nothing new for Call of Duty’s standard multiplayer. Every once in a while, Activision will allow players to try out a small selection of the newest multiplayer maps and modes for a short amount of time, with the obvious hopes that it’ll get them to buy the whole game.

While that is normal for the multiplayer (having happened multiple times with Modern Warfare and once already in Black Ops Cold War), the same cannot be said for Zombies modes, as that’s usually kept locked away in the full version. Now, that seems like it’ll be changing.

Free Zombies. All week long. #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies Free Access Week starts 1/14. Get all your intel here:https://t.co/rxNjWfaPPj pic.twitter.com/Y8blZIQMvd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2021

According to Activision, fans who don’t have the game will be getting free access to the game’s Zombies mode, from January 14 to January 21, 2021. The best part is that fans will have access to two separate modes during the free weekend: the standard Die Maschine experience and the new mode Cranked.

PlayStation players will also get access to Onslaught, a mode exclusive to the platform which allows two players to fight rounds of the undead on multiplayer maps.

Notably absent from the weekend is Dead Ops Arcade 3, a top-down, fan-favorite variant of the traditional Zombies mode. While this is a bit disappointing, it does make sense, as that’s viewed as more of bonus experience rather than one on the same level as the others.

How to download Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access

Currently, the download link for the BOCW Zombies Free Access is not live yet, meaning there’s no way to actually download the application as of the time of this writing. It’s unknown if the link will go live early, giving players a chance to download it, or if they’ll have to wait until the 14th.

That being said, Treyarch has basically confirmed that it should be as easy as simply searching for it, downloading the application off of the Xbox, PlayStation, or Battle.net stores, and then playing it like any other free weekend.

Of course, once more concrete details become available, we’ll update this article with step-by-step instructions to help out fans who might wanna get their hands on it. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before it’s available.