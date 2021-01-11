 How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free on PC & console - Dexerto
How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free on PC & console

Published: 11/Jan/2021 19:36

by Tanner Pierce
After being leaked through a Microsoft Store listing, it’s now confirmed that fans will be able to try out Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free from January 14 through January 21, 2021. Here’s what we know about it.

Free access weekends are nothing new for Call of Duty’s standard multiplayer. Every once in a while, Activision will allow players to try out a small selection of the newest multiplayer maps and modes for a short amount of time, with the obvious hopes that it’ll get them to buy the whole game.

While that is normal for the multiplayer (having happened multiple times with Modern Warfare and once already in Black Ops Cold War), the same cannot be said for Zombies modes, as that’s usually kept locked away in the full version. Now, that seems like it’ll be changing.

According to Activision, fans who don’t have the game will be getting free access to the game’s Zombies mode, from January 14 to January 21, 2021. The best part is that fans will have access to two separate modes during the free weekend: the standard Die Maschine experience and the new mode Cranked.

PlayStation players will also get access to Onslaught, a mode exclusive to the platform which allows two players to fight rounds of the undead on multiplayer maps.

Notably absent from the weekend is Dead Ops Arcade 3, a top-down, fan-favorite variant of the traditional Zombies mode. While this is a bit disappointing, it does make sense, as that’s viewed as more of bonus experience rather than one on the same level as the others.

How to download Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access

Players will be able to download the Zombies Free Access application soon via their platforms store.

Currently, the download link for the BOCW Zombies Free Access is not live yet, meaning there’s no way to actually download the application as of the time of this writing. It’s unknown if the link will go live early, giving players a chance to download it, or if they’ll have to wait until the 14th.

That being said, Treyarch has basically confirmed that it should be as easy as simply searching for it, downloading the application off of the Xbox, PlayStation, or Battle.net stores, and then playing it like any other free weekend.

Of course, once more concrete details become available, we’ll update this article with step-by-step instructions to help out fans who might wanna get their hands on it. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before it’s available.

Warzone players infuriated by return of game-breaking stim glitch

Published: 11/Jan/2021 17:42

by Jacob Hale
warzone stim shot black ops cold war
Warzone players are incensed after discovering that the game-breaking stim glitch is back in all its glory, letting enemies stay in the gas for unlimited amounts of time.

In the latter months of 2020, Warzone was infested with the notorious stim glitch, which saw players equip a Stim Shot in their tactical slot and sit endlessly in the storm, waiting out for their opponents to die in the gas while they could endlessly keep rejuvenating health.

It was absolutely infuriating for players to come up against these cheaters, and the devs were forced to remove the stim shot while they sought a fix.

Eventually, it was fixed, and the stim glitch existed no longer — but, as expected, players have found a way of doing it once again and it’s already causing mayhem in endgame situations.

warzone stim shot tactical
The Stim shot belongs in the tactical slot alongside the Heartbeat Sensor and Stun Grenades, among others.

At one point, lobbies were filled with multiple players abusing the glitch, happily camping out the end of the game waiting for their opponents to give up on the glitch and give away the win. Now, it’s happening all over again.

It’s not yet evident how long the glitch has been in the game again, whether it was with the most recent January 6 update or sometime before or after it, but it’s taking over lobbies again.

As you can see in the clip below, from HugoSimpsonII on Reddit, players are once again abusing it, and it is becoming more and more prevalent as word spreads.

It’s not evident whether the same method as before is used to make the stim glitch work, though we wouldn’t advise doing it, as if you end up being mass-reported you may end up being banned as a result.

As you can imagine, players aren’t happy, and have taken to social media to report the issue and complain about it — and we can’t blame them for it, either.

With any luck, Activision will catch on to this issue before long and get it out of the game again, whether that’s with a permanent fix or simply removing the stim shot from Warzone altogether.