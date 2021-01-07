Logo
When is Warzone Season 2? Season 1 end date, new map rumors, weapons

Published: 7/Jan/2021 13:32 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 13:34

by David Purcell
Warzone season 2
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty players have a huge Warzone Season 2 update to look forward to in the near future, and they will be expecting more than the offerings from Season 1 with the Black Ops Cold War integration. Here’s everything we know so far about the next Warzone season.

The first season featuring BOCW weapons, a new Rebirth Island map, and many more changes to shake up the battle royale’s meta. However, those who regularly dive into the game will know that this is just the beginning – with many more tweaks expected.

While information is scarce on the next major update, what we do have is a provisional release date and a general idea of what’s to be expected.

Warzone
Activision
Warzone’s season updates are always highly anticipated.

When does Warzone Season 1 end?

Warzone Season 1 is expected to run right the way through January, and most of February – ending on February 24.

The first seasonal update of Black Ops Cold War integration was given a delay, but based on the currently unaffected timeline we have, the Battle Pass should end on this date.

Warzone Season 2 release date

Given Season 1’s expected to end date, Warzone Season 2 will start on or around February 24, 2021.

There has been no official announcement of a release date, though should that be confirmed, we’ll update this article.

New Warzone map rumors

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb players think a new Warzone map will be inspired by the mode.

Rumors are circulating between leakers and other members of the community that a new Ural Mountains map may be in the works for Season 2.

It’s been claimed that the new map, which is still yet to be confirmed, will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.

With the mode being a 40-player experience, it has been suggested that it may be fleshed out with other POIs and additions to form a fully fledged battle royale map for Warzone. That would follow the recent trend in the game as well, with Rebirth Island providing a tighter experience than Verdansk.

The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine and Ruka, which are set in the Russian Ural Mountains. Sanatorium is an upcoming Fireteam map as well, which is coming out in January.

Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’. Maybe a Warzone map will be formed off the back of this, or maybe not. We’ll have to wait and see.

Battle Pass

warzone season 2
Activision
Warzone Season 2 is expected to drop this February.

The Call of Duty Warzone Battle Pass for Season 1 added a whole batch of new content, including a new Operator – Stitch – as well as two base weapons, the Mac-10 and Groza.

Weapons & Blueprints

It’s almost certain that the next major patch will bring not only new guns to the loot pool, but also blueprints as well.

These blueprints allow players to select powerful weapons without needing to grind the XP to unlock them. Once you have unlocked them, then you can start customizing them as well. In Season 1, the blueprint added was the “Natural Order” Assault Rifle Blueprint.

No Season 2 blueprint names or weapon details have been confirmed, at the time of writing.

Bunkers & Easter Eggs

Warzone bunker
Activision
Secret bunkers play a huge role in Warzone.

New bunkers to open up have been included in a number of previous Warzone updates, and the next season will likely follow that trend too – along with easter eggs.

Once we have more information for each of these sections, we will update this article. Until then, keep crossing off days on your calendar until that elusive Season 2 release date.

Insane Warzone exploit glitches you into the Gulag with guns

Published: 7/Jan/2021 11:27

by James Busby
WZ Gulag Season 1
Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Warzone’s Gulag fights are already hard enough, but one game-breaking glitch is making them even tougher. 

From the horrifically broken DMR loadout, bot lobby exploits, and the seemingly never-ending hacking problems, it certainly seems Warzone has been getting off to a rocky start this year. The Black Ops Cold War integration has done very little to ease players’ current concerns with the general health of the game.

While Warzone has had its fair share of game-breaking bugs and notorious glitches, this new Gulag exploit is taking it to a whole new level. Gulag matches are already incredibly competitive and coming out of them alive is an art in itself. If the various aim-bots and wall hackers don’t end up smoking you in the Gulag, then squads using this glitch likely will. 

Warzone Gulag glitch explained

Nuketown Gulag in Warzone
Activision
Gulag fights have never been this tricky to win.

The new Warzone Gulag glitch is incredibly easy to do and players are currently using this exploit to grab some easy kills. Of course, this has led to a lot of frustrations in the Warzone community, with many players voicing their concerns online. 

Twitter user @Sami_The_Yemeni was messing around with loadout drops when they ended up dropping into the Gulag with their loadout. The video then shows the player killing effortlessly kills their under-equipped opponents as they spawn into the arena. 

As you can see from the video above, recreating the glitch is incredibly easy to do. Once the glitch has been performed successfully, players can freely run around the outskirts of the Gulag and mount on the wall to mow down their unsuspecting victims.

While enemy players and the gas can still kill those exploiting this glitch, it’s still a pretty shameful tactic and one players will be hoping for Activision to patch as quickly as possible.