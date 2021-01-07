When is Warzone Season 2? Season 1 end date, new map rumors, weapons

Call of Duty players have a huge Warzone Season 2 update to look forward to in the near future, and they will be expecting more than the offerings from Season 1 with the Black Ops Cold War integration. Here’s everything we know so far about the next Warzone season.

The first season featuring BOCW weapons, a new Rebirth Island map, and many more changes to shake up the battle royale’s meta. However, those who regularly dive into the game will know that this is just the beginning – with many more tweaks expected.

While information is scarce on the next major update, what we do have is a provisional release date and a general idea of what’s to be expected.

When does Warzone Season 1 end?

Warzone Season 1 is expected to run right the way through January, and most of February – ending on February 24.

The first seasonal update of Black Ops Cold War integration was given a delay, but based on the currently unaffected timeline we have, the Battle Pass should end on this date.

Given Season 1’s expected to end date, Warzone Season 2 will start on or around February 24, 2021.

There has been no official announcement of a release date, though should that be confirmed, we’ll update this article.

New Warzone map rumors

Rumors are circulating between leakers and other members of the community that a new Ural Mountains map may be in the works for Season 2.

It’s been claimed that the new map, which is still yet to be confirmed, will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.

With the mode being a 40-player experience, it has been suggested that it may be fleshed out with other POIs and additions to form a fully fledged battle royale map for Warzone. That would follow the recent trend in the game as well, with Rebirth Island providing a tighter experience than Verdansk.

The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine and Ruka, which are set in the Russian Ural Mountains. Sanatorium is an upcoming Fireteam map as well, which is coming out in January.

Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’. Maybe a Warzone map will be formed off the back of this, or maybe not. We’ll have to wait and see.

Battle Pass

The Call of Duty Warzone Battle Pass for Season 1 added a whole batch of new content, including a new Operator – Stitch – as well as two base weapons, the Mac-10 and Groza.

Weapons & Blueprints

It’s almost certain that the next major patch will bring not only new guns to the loot pool, but also blueprints as well.

These blueprints allow players to select powerful weapons without needing to grind the XP to unlock them. Once you have unlocked them, then you can start customizing them as well. In Season 1, the blueprint added was the “Natural Order” Assault Rifle Blueprint.

No Season 2 blueprint names or weapon details have been confirmed, at the time of writing.

Bunkers & Easter Eggs

New bunkers to open up have been included in a number of previous Warzone updates, and the next season will likely follow that trend too – along with easter eggs.

Once we have more information for each of these sections, we will update this article. Until then, keep crossing off days on your calendar until that elusive Season 2 release date.