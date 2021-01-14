Black Ops Cold War reveals new Zombies map: Firebase Z

Treyarch have revealed that a new Zombies map, known as “Firebase Z” is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4, 2021 and will be free to play on all platforms.

The Dark Aether storyline for Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of the Zombies series is officially getting its first major update in February, firmly within Season 1 of the new CoD title and well ahead of the expected schedule.

Although players have been able to rack up rounds and hunt for easter eggs in Die Maschine, the game’s first Zombies map, since November — a new map means new story tidbits to work through. For fans of the mode’s elaborate lore, this is exciting.

For fans of the mode’s gameplay, like FaZe Blaze, who set an absurd 328-round world record with Ghostzy, this incoming map simply means more content and rounds to grind out. And, finally, for fans of the mode’s incredible camos, a new map entails new ways to continue getting at the Plague Diamond and Dark Aether camos.

The Dark Aether story continues in Season One. FIREBASE Z arrives February 4th, free for all players. Official map announcement: https://t.co/UfEUIvyDU3#BlackOpsColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/iRTv5oSa2D — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 14, 2021

While more Firebase Z details are coming on January 15, Treyarch have given a glimpse at what fans might expect with the new map already. In the developers’ blog post, they briefly tie the new map into the ongoing storyline for the PvE Zombies franchise.

Read more: How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free

“With the destruction of the WWII-era “Projekt Endstation” site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name ‘Firebase Z.’”

Projekt Endstation refers to the research facility found in the Die Maschine map, which fans have likely become quite familiar with by now. If players completed the main questline on the map, Projekt Endstation was seen exploding, so it’s only natural that the characters are making their way to another section of the world.

Still, nothing is certain just yet and fans will need to wait until more details are released. When those do come out, we’ll be on top of them on both this page and the Dexerto Intel Twitter account.