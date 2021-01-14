Logo
Black Ops Cold War reveals new Zombies map: Firebase Z

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:15

by Theo Salaun
Treyarch

Treyarch have revealed that a new Zombies map, known as “Firebase Z” is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4, 2021 and will be free to play on all platforms.

The Dark Aether storyline for Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of the Zombies series is officially getting its first major update in February, firmly within Season 1 of the new CoD title and well ahead of the expected schedule.

Although players have been able to rack up rounds and hunt for easter eggs in Die Maschine, the game’s first Zombies map, since November — a new map means new story tidbits to work through. For fans of the mode’s elaborate lore, this is exciting. 

For fans of the mode’s gameplay, like FaZe Blaze, who set an absurd 328-round world record with Ghostzy, this incoming map simply means more content and rounds to grind out. And, finally, for fans of the mode’s incredible camos, a new map entails new ways to continue getting at the Plague Diamond and Dark Aether camos.

While more Firebase Z details are coming on January 15, Treyarch have given a glimpse at what fans might expect with the new map already. In the developers’ blog post, they briefly tie the new map into the ongoing storyline for the PvE Zombies franchise.

“With the destruction of the WWII-era “Projekt Endstation” site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name ‘Firebase Z.’”

Cranked Zombies mode
Treyarch
A new Zombies mode called Cranked is included in Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update.

Projekt Endstation refers to the research facility found in the Die Maschine map, which fans have likely become quite familiar with by now. If players completed the main questline on the map, Projekt Endstation was seen exploding, so it’s only natural that the characters are making their way to another section of the world.

Still, nothing is certain just yet and fans will need to wait until more details are released. When those do come out, we’ll be on top of them on both this page and the Dexerto Intel Twitter account.

Dr Disrespect’s CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout could replace the DMR

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:06

by Alex Garton
Doc's AMAX Warzone loadout
YouTube: DrDisrespect/Infinity Ward/Activision

Dr Disrespect Warzone Warzone Season 1

The nerfs to the DMR-14 have certainly shaken the Warzone meta up with the CR-56 AMAX seemingly picking up the mantle as one of the strongest weapons in the game. Of course, if you’re looking for an AMAX loadout, there’s no better blueprint to follow than that of the two-time himself.

With the DMR-14 receiving a heavy amount of nerfs, Warzone players are looking for a new weapon that can help them dominate their games. By the looks of it, the meta is shifting towards the AMAX assault rifle with a specific set of attachments that make it a deadly weapon at medium range.

The gun absolutely melts enemies and will certainly be an incredibly effective weapon in your Warzone games. A number of streamers have been giving the gun a try, including the two-time himself, Dr Disrespect. Luckily for us, he’s shown us exactly what attachments he runs on his AMAX so we can create the perfect loadout.

AMAX assault rifle
Treyarch/Activision
The AMAX is currently one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Dr Disrespect’s deadly CR-56 AMAX loadout

On his January 14 stream, Dr Disrespect revealed his AMAX loadout and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a fresh assault rifle option to replace the DMR, then this setup might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s how Doc kits out his AMAX to get the most out of the weapon:

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Ref
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

For starters, the Monolithic Suppressor is the go-to attachment for any Modern Warfare weapon as the damage range it provides is unmatched. Following this, the XRK Zodiac S440 barrel provides damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control, so you can consistently land shots on your opponent.

Next, Doc runs the Commando Foregrip for additional recoil control and the 45 Round Mag so he never runs out of ammo in a gunfight.

Now, perhaps the most significant choice of Doc’s compared to most of the meta AMAX loadouts is the Solozero Optics Mini Ref. It appears Doc runs this optic so the weapon performs better in short-range gunfights. However, if you’re looking for a longer range scope, you can always equip the VLK 3.0x Optic as a secondary option.

That rounds off Doc’s custom AMAX loadout for Warzone. Hopefully, this has given you a weapon that can help you dominate your Warzone games and take on any enemies still using a DMR.

Fingers crossed the recent shake-ups in the meta mean we can see some weapon diversity in Warzone again, not just DMR’s and MAC-10’s.