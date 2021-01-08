Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch Royal Raven’s Ravenstorm $25k Warzone event – date, time, format

Published: 8/Jan/2021 19:54

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

London Royal Ravens Warzone

London’s Call of Duty League team the Royal Ravens have announced a brand new Warzone kill-race event, with a $25,000 prize pool. Here’s everything we know about the tournament itself, including how you can watch it.

If you’ve been craving some more Warzone tournaments and nothing has yet to appease your appetite, then you might be interested in what the Royal Ravens are serving up.

On January 8, 2020, the London CDL team announced a brand new kill-race tournament for the popular Call of Duty battle royale, titled “Ravenstorm,” and it’s happening in mid-January. But how are the teams being split up, how will the tournament be set up, and, most importantly, how can you watch it? Here’s everything we know.

Ravenstorm Warzone event details

As of the time of this writing, details about the Warzone event are a bit scarce but there are still a few specifics to take note of. According to the original announcement, the tournament will be a kill race, which basically means that scoring will be determined based on the number of kills obtained by each team.

In addition, the Royal Ravens have confirmed that the tournament will be based on “ten trios,” meaning it’ll be ten different teams of three players competing at one time.

Unfortunately, right now, the biggest question about the tournament is how each team is going to be split up. The Ravens have not announced who will be participating on each team, but did confirm that said information will be coming sometime in the near future.

In addition, we don’t know exactly how the prize pool will be split up, however, we do know that $25,000 will be up for grabs across the whole tournament, which is a pretty substantial amount of cash.

How to watch the Ravenstorm Warzone event

According to the announcement by the Royal Ravens, the tournament is set to take place on January 15, 2021. The full breakdown of times can be found below:

  • 10 AM PST
  • 1 PM EST
  • 6 PM GMT

While a specific link for the Ravenstorm Warzone livestream is not yet available, it has been confirmed that a stream for the tournament will take place on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

On the day of the action, fans can expect their favorite competitors to also be streaming their POV, which will make for an excellent alternative to the official broadcast for those interested in locking in on just one squad.

Stay tied to this page leading up to the tournament on January 15, 2021 for any updates regarding teams, format, etc.

Call of Duty

Warzone players frustrated by new wall breach glitch in Rebirth Island

Published: 8/Jan/2021 17:41

by Jacob Hale
warzone rebirth island tower
Activision

Warzone

Warzone players are becoming increasingly annoyed as cheaters have found a wall breach in the new Rebirth Island map, letting them hide within walls and kill unsuspecting enemies who can’t shoot back.

Warzone has never been without its glitches, including multiple wall breach spots and out-of-bounds areas that players can access and get an unfair advantage over enemies.

For the most part, though, these issues seem to have died down, with only a few isolated instances that normally get patched out fairly quickly.

Now, players have taken their skills from Verdansk over to Rebirth Island — and have found some brand new spots to hide in and cheat their way to a victory.

warzone rebirth island chemical engineering
Activision
You’ll want to be careful dropping at Chem. Eng. in Rebirth Island…

If you haven’t run into a player hiding in walls or outside of the map like this, you’ve been tremendously lucky. It’s a sure fire way to get your blood boiling, realizing that you’ve been decimated by an invisible opponent.

As you can see in the clip below, there’s literally nothing you can do, as this player was decimated by gunshots flying through a wall on Rebirth Island.

Tucked away in a corner in Chemical Engineering on the northeast side of the map, PatientZeero was killed through a wall by a seemingly invisible opponent, and it wasn’t until the killcam that you see an enemy duo sat inside, waiting for unsuspecting enemies to pass, not caring that they’re actively ruining everyone else’s game.

It’s not exactly clear how they manage to phase into the wall, but from what we can see, it doesn’t look particularly difficult, as one of the players runs in and out as if the wall isn’t even there.

This comes at a similar time as players discovering this bizarre loadout glitch, in which players can stand under their loadout as it drops and be pushed down into the Gulag — leaving them free to kill enemies trying to earn their spot back in the game.

It’s not yet clear whether Activision are aware of this new wall breach, but we’re sure they’ll want to fix it sooner rather than later to save any more matches being ruined.