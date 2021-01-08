How to watch Royal Raven’s Ravenstorm $25k Warzone event – date, time, format

London’s Call of Duty League team the Royal Ravens have announced a brand new Warzone kill-race event, with a $25,000 prize pool. Here’s everything we know about the tournament itself, including how you can watch it.

If you’ve been craving some more Warzone tournaments and nothing has yet to appease your appetite, then you might be interested in what the Royal Ravens are serving up.

On January 8, 2020, the London CDL team announced a brand new kill-race tournament for the popular Call of Duty battle royale, titled “Ravenstorm,” and it’s happening in mid-January. But how are the teams being split up, how will the tournament be set up, and, most importantly, how can you watch it? Here’s everything we know.

Ravenstorm Warzone event details

As of the time of this writing, details about the Warzone event are a bit scarce but there are still a few specifics to take note of. According to the original announcement, the tournament will be a kill race, which basically means that scoring will be determined based on the number of kills obtained by each team.

In addition, the Royal Ravens have confirmed that the tournament will be based on “ten trios,” meaning it’ll be ten different teams of three players competing at one time.

There's a storm coming…⛈️ 1 day, 10 teams, $25k prize pool. Teams to be revealed soon 👀 #6thRaven pic.twitter.com/0sNMkbDHS1 — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) January 8, 2021

Unfortunately, right now, the biggest question about the tournament is how each team is going to be split up. The Ravens have not announced who will be participating on each team, but did confirm that said information will be coming sometime in the near future.

In addition, we don’t know exactly how the prize pool will be split up, however, we do know that $25,000 will be up for grabs across the whole tournament, which is a pretty substantial amount of cash.

How to watch the Ravenstorm Warzone event

According to the announcement by the Royal Ravens, the tournament is set to take place on January 15, 2021. The full breakdown of times can be found below:

10 AM PST

1 PM EST

6 PM GMT

While a specific link for the Ravenstorm Warzone livestream is not yet available, it has been confirmed that a stream for the tournament will take place on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

On the day of the action, fans can expect their favorite competitors to also be streaming their POV, which will make for an excellent alternative to the official broadcast for those interested in locking in on just one squad.

Stay tied to this page leading up to the tournament on January 15, 2021 for any updates regarding teams, format, etc.