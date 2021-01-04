 When is next Double XP & Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone? - Dexerto
Call of Duty

When is next Double XP & Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

Published: 4/Jan/2021 1:17

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

2XP promos are a vital part of the multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s the latest on when the next session of Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2x Battle Pass Tier Progressions will take place.

Following the launch of Season One of Black Ops Cold War, both multiplayer and Warzone are under a unified progression system, one that offers four different Prestige ranks and an additional 1,000 levels per season.

Thus, the player-base is constantly asking Activision and Treyarch to activate XP promos to help them level up faster, along with 2X Weapon XP, to really help speed up the process of leveling weapons, which has quite notably been a lot more of a grind with this year’s game.

Luckily, the devs have been quite generous with their XP assistance, offering various boosts and other promos to help players move up the ranks, as well as Double Battle Pass Tier Progression to make those higher-end BP tiers easier to reach.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next 2XP period:

Treyarch
Double XP and Double Weapon XP really help players level up their account and guns in Black Ops Cold War.

Is there Double XP now in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

Yes, the current promotion is for Double XP only. It kicked off on December 31 and will run until January 4 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

Unfortunately, this does not include Double Weapon XP or 2x Battle Pass Tier Progression, which was enabled for a week leading up to this latest boost.

When is the next 2XP and 2x Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As of now, Treyarch have not yet announced when the next boosted period will begin. Usually, they won’t get announced until a day or two before they take place.

While there is no official schedule released beforehand, you should circle most notable US holidays on your calendar since the devs like to make the boosts available when schools are closed for three or more days, as it means that a good chunk of their player-base will have more free time at home to play.

The next such holiday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on January 18, which will be another three-day weekend, and likely to have Double XP enabled.

Activision
Warzone players who don’t own Black Ops Cold War really benefit from XP boosts since they don’t have too many ways to level up.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaker claims to reveal when League Play will be released

Published: 4/Jan/2021 1:03

by Theo Salaun
black ops cold war league play leak call of duty when is
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

For months now, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s fans have been wondering if, and when, League Play would finally be coming back to CoD. And, according to a reliable leaker, its return is near.

Amidst the drama surrounding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Call of Duty, casual and hardcore fans alike have been desperate for any information about a dedicated competitive mode. Since Treyarch debuted League Play in 2012, Infinity Ward has never included it in their titles, so the last time CoD fans got to enjoy a ranked playlist was in 2019 with Black Ops 4.

Now, following a year of Modern Warfare, fans were disappointed to find out that the competitive mode wasn’t returning upon the November 2020 release of Treyarch and Raven Software’s Black Ops Cold War.  

Instead, sweaty and chill players have been grouped together in open lobbies that become restricted by an SBMM algorithm that the developers keep tightly under wraps. Fortunately, though, noted leaker and CoD insider, Tom Henderson (formerly known as Long Sensation) claims the ranked mode is scheduled to arrive in Q1 of 2021.

(For mobile users, segment begins at 17:20)

As shared in a recent YouTube video, Henderson’s sources haven’t given the insider a firm date that he is willing to share with the public, but he does have an estimate. And he explained the boundaries of that estimate during a January 3 livestream: “League Play is scheduled for this quarter, so between now and March.”

Furthermore, he put the expectations into seasonal terms by elaborating that League Play should be available in “Season 2, could be halfway through Season 2 and then, obviously if not, it will be Season 3.”

This timeline generally fits previous iterations of the franchise, as Black Ops 4’s League Play released on February 21, 2019, around four months after the game’s release on October 12, 2018. With BOCW’s November, 2020 launch, a four-month wait would mean League Play’s release sometime in March, right at the tail-end of Henderson’s estimate.

black ops 4 league play
Treyarch
League Play was a beloved feature in Black Ops 4.

With months of controversy surrounding Modern Warfare and then Black Ops Cold War’s SBMM dynamics, many arguments have centered on the absence of a traditional ranked mode. 

Just as in other competitive shooters, like Overwatch for example, both fans and professional players have argued that there should be a dedicated ranked mode alongside more casual playlists with looser SBMM restraints.

To the delight of fans, Henderson’s sources suggest that this solution could be coming soon. If the leak holds true, players will be able to grind the leaderboards sometime between now and March.