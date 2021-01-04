When is next Double XP & Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone? - Dexerto

2XP promos are a vital part of the multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s the latest on when the next session of Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2x Battle Pass Tier Progressions will take place.

Following the launch of Season One of Black Ops Cold War, both multiplayer and Warzone are under a unified progression system, one that offers four different Prestige ranks and an additional 1,000 levels per season.

Thus, the player-base is constantly asking Activision and Treyarch to activate XP promos to help them level up faster, along with 2X Weapon XP, to really help speed up the process of leveling weapons, which has quite notably been a lot more of a grind with this year’s game.

Luckily, the devs have been quite generous with their XP assistance, offering various boosts and other promos to help players move up the ranks, as well as Double Battle Pass Tier Progression to make those higher-end BP tiers easier to reach.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next 2XP period:

Is there Double XP now in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

Yes, the current promotion is for Double XP only. It kicked off on December 31 and will run until January 4 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

Unfortunately, this does not include Double Weapon XP or 2x Battle Pass Tier Progression, which was enabled for a week leading up to this latest boost.

When is the next 2XP and 2x Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As of now, Treyarch have not yet announced when the next boosted period will begin. Usually, they won’t get announced until a day or two before they take place.

While there is no official schedule released beforehand, you should circle most notable US holidays on your calendar since the devs like to make the boosts available when schools are closed for three or more days, as it means that a good chunk of their player-base will have more free time at home to play.

The next such holiday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on January 18, which will be another three-day weekend, and likely to have Double XP enabled.

As always, we will be announcing every XP and Battle Pass Tier boost promo on Twitter, @DexertoIntel, so make sure to follow us there and check this page periodically to keep up to date and not miss a single session.