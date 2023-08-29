Everything in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded: New weapons, modes, more

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s joint Season 5 Reloaded update is upon us, and we’ve got the full rundown on everything to know. From new maps and modes to fresh weapons in the mix, here’s a look at all the new content.

Although sights are now firmly set on Modern Warfare 3’s November 10 release, that doesn’t mean devs are leaving the current titles to flounder. Far from it, in fact, as plenty of support is still planned for the next few months.

Next on the calendar is the Season 5 Reloaded content drop for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As always, this means new equipment, maps, modes, gameplay tweaks, and of course, plenty of cosmetics to boot.

So before you drop in, familiarize yourself with all the latest additions with our Season 5 Reloaded primer below.

Contents:

Season 5 Reloaded is set to go live on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 9AM PT | 12AM ET across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

No different from usual, players can expect a seamless transition once they’ve downloaded and installed the latest update.

New Warzone 2 game modes in Season 5 Reloaded

One new mode is set to shake things up in Warzone 2 during the Season 5 Reloaded stretch, while a familiar mode makes its return as well.

First up, Fore Resurgence rolls out as a bite-sized version of the Al Mazrah experience. Launching as revamped map, this mode is entirely tailored for quicker battles in smaller lobbies.

This version will “include the entire Al Bagra Fortress point of interest and immediate surroundings.”

Next we also have the return of the Armored Royale limited-time mode. In Season 5 Reloaded it will purely be available in Quads. The objective here is to prevent your MRAP vehicle from being destroyed.

New weapons in Season 5 Reloaded

The Season 5 Reloaded update brings three new weapons for use across both BR modes in Warzone 2 and Multiplayer game types in Modern Warfare 2.

The Pickaxe Melee Weapon, Lachmann Shroud SMG, and 9mm Daemon Pistol all join the ever-growing CoD arsenal.

DRC – Zone 1 multiplayer map debuts in MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

Built with “frenetic action” in mind, The Visitor Center is opening its doors in Season 5 Reloaded. This multiplayer map takes a hot spot from DMZ and gives it a new spin, letting players duke it out near the infamous Building 21.

Activision One new multiplayer map debuts as part of Season 5 Reloaded.

New Operators arriving in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

As you may have expected, Season 5 Reloaded also brings with it a range of new cosmetic content. Chief among the new additions are Operator bundles for Lara Croft, 21 Savage, and the returning Mace.

All three cosmetic bundles will be available in the CoD store for a price, most likely 2,400 CoD Points each.

Activision The legendary Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft, is dropping into CoD.

So that’s all there is to know about the Season 5 Reloaded update thus far. We’ll be sure to keep you posted in our Call of Duty section with all the latest details as the content drop goes live.