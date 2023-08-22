When is Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 is now live, but players are already looking forward to Season 5 Reloaded. So when is the next major update slated to release?

Multiplayer fans received four new maps and two game modes in Season 5. Infinity Ward turned the clocks back, remastered COD 4’s iconic Strike map, and introduced a new 6v6 map set in a recently evacuated tourist attraction in Las Almas. And after a brief absence, Gunfight returned to MW2 alongside two new maps and three different variants.

And as for Warzone 2, battle royale fans were treated to slide and jump movement speed changes, an in-game Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, and a player count change on Al Mazrah.

Much of what’s coming in Season 5 Reloaded remains shrouded in mystery, but we know 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj are coming as operators. And there will be a new WZ2 Resurgence environment and more weapon balancing changes.

Activision It remains to be seen if there will be a new 6v6 multiplayer map mid-season

When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded start?

As of writing, we do not have a set date for Season 5, as Activision is yet to lock in a concrete release. However, we can speculate that Season 5 might start on August 30 since it roughly serves as a midpoint based on the timeline of previous seasons.

Should plans hold together, this would follow a usual pattern for Activision, where seasons last around two months and arrive on a Wednesday. However, this date is unconfirmed and we must wait for official confirmation.

As always, there’s a chance things are delayed, given that previous seasons have altered plans in the past. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 coverage.