Black Ops Cold War & Warzone mid-Season 2 update: everything we know so far - Dexerto

A huge mid-season update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 is right around the corner. From new maps to fresh game modes and everything in between, here’s what to expect.

While the start of a new season in Call of Duty brings a ton of new content, mid-season updates have become more and more significant over the years. Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Season 1 Reloaded patch set the tone for what to expect as 2021 rolls on.

New maps, playlists, weapons, and cosmetics were just the tip of the iceberg for the first mid-season update. As we now approach the halfway point for Season 2, a similarly sized content drop is on the horizon yet again.

With Season 2 Reloaded, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s a rundown on everything coming in the next big update.

New Black Ops Cold War maps

Kicking things off, we already know that more maps are on the way for BOCW. With the Season 2 roadmap, Golova and Mansion were revealed as part of the roadmap. Both of these additions are set to arrive in the mid-season update.

Golova appears to be a fresh multiplayer map, though exact modes for the new location remain a mystery. Meanwhile, Mansion is a new map designed from the ground up for Gunfight exclusively.

Outside of the new additions, a new version of Miami is also on the way. Referred to as Miami Strike, this rendition is set during the day and cuts certain parts off, making the map ideal for smaller-team modes.

New weapons for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Next up, a few new weapons are on the way to spice up the season. Players will soon be able to get their hands on a new crossbow along with another new sniper rifle. The first of which accidentally made its way into the game on March 18 before being pulled.

The R1 Shadowhunter crossbow sneakily made its way to the live game for a few hours. Before it was removed, we were able to learn just how you’ll go about unlocking it once the mid-season update arrives.

The ZRG 20MM sniper was also unveiled as part of the original Season 2 roadmap, though we’re still waiting to hear about this one. Therefore, it’s a safe bet we’ll see it added as part of the incoming update.

New Zombies content on the way

The Outbreak Zone is about to get even bigger.#Zombies pic.twitter.com/wGh6JJpcH6 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 19, 2021

Zombies are set to takeover the rest of Season 2 in a big way. One of the more significant additions in the mid-season update appears to be a new map for Outbreak.

“The Outbreak zone is about to get even bigger,” Treyarch tweeted on March 20. A brief clip revealed sections from Sanatorium, a Fireteam map that was added in Season 1. Expect to be able to travel through this location in the new Zombies mode as soon as the update arrives.

Beyond that, Zombies will soon have a bigger presence in Warzone as well. With each passing week, the undead have been reaching new parts of Verdansk. As Zombies take a hold of the battle royale map, it’s up to players to fight them back.

A leaked game mode to round out Season 2 is expected to kick off with the next update. This limited-time plague event will supposedly see Verdansk come to an end in order to pave the way for a new map in Season 3.

Two new Operators incoming

Last but not least, a few new Operators are set to arrive in the mid-season content drop as well. Karla Rivas and Terrell Wolf were both featured in the Season 2 cinematic trailer and they’ll soon be playable across BOCW and Warzone.

There’s no telling just yet how these two Operators will be unlocked, whether through in-game challenges or as part of bundles in the store. Though both are expected to release as part of the mid-season update.

Early intel points towards the update coming in at roughly 4.6GB on PlayStation, though file sizes could vary for other platforms.

That’s everything we know about the update thus far, however, there could still be some surprises. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the patch draws near.