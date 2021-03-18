How to unlock R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

After the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow was stealthy added to Black Ops Cold War on March 18, the special weapon has now been removed from the game but not before we learned exactly what we’ll need to do to unlock it once it comes back.

When Black Ops Cold War Season 2’s intro cinematic was released, fans got a glimpse of all the weapons that would be coming to the game throughout the course of the season. One of the most notable was the Crossbow, a staple in previous Call of Duty titles, having appeared in various forms throughout multiple games in the franchise.

Advertisement

While the weapon wasn’t released when Season 2 launched, Treyarch accidentally released the weapon on March 18, 2021 before quietly removing it a few hours after. That being said, it’ll be back for the game’s midseason update, and there will be a challenge you’ll need to complete in order to get access to it.

R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow unlock requirements

In order to get your hands on the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow, all you need to do is get three different “One Shot, One Kill” medals with a weapon that has no attachments on it, in 15 different matches once the weapon gets re-added. As one might be able to infer, this means that you have to get a bunch of one-shot kills.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac joins NRG as content creator

Because the challenge requires One Shot, One Kill medals, it’s best to complete this challenge in Hardcore mode, as the health is lower in that the normal modes, meaning the chance of a one-shot kill is higher. You’ll also want to use high-damage weapons like shotguns or snipers in order to guarantee a one-shot kill.

Of course, there are a few stipulations and restrictions to this. The most important one is that, like all the other challenges, you’ll need to finish your matches in order for them to count. Also, while this weapon can technically be done in Warzone as well, you’ll more than likely want to complete it in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer.

Advertisement

Normally, an in-store bundle is also available for the weapon, allowing you to unlock it without completing any challenges and while one was available for a short amount of time, it seems to have been removed, forcing players to unlock it the traditional way.

Once again, the weapon has been removed for now meaning players can’t get their hands on it until the developers re-enable it. Still, once it does get added again, this should be how you unlock it.