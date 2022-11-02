Every Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map ranked

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps have been a hot topic of discussion since the game launched on October 28, 2022. Here, we’re ranking every single one of them based on flow, design and replayability.
At the heart of any good Call of Duty are multiplayer maps. The most popular CoD titles of all time – such as Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 2 – also tend to have the best multiplayer maps for players to play over and over. From Raid to Highrise to Standoff, great maps are a shortcut to fan favor.
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps have been a hot topic of discussion since its release, with players determining their favorites and which should be headed for the abattoir.
Here, we’re weighing in on the debate and ranking every Modern Warfare 2 6v6 multiplayer map. For this list, we’re taking into account flow, design, and replayability.
10. Taraq
We’re kicking off with Taraq. This map is just way too big. There’s also very little balance between open areas where you’re gunned by unseen opponents and ridiculously close-quarters areas where a corner-dwelling opponent wipes you out with a Bryson.
9. Santa Seña Border Crossing
Next up, to the surprise of nobody, is Santa Sena Border Crossing. Infinity Ward should be praised for trying something different in designing a phallus-shaped map but, littered with cars and trucks, it just doesn’t work at all.
8. Embassy
Embassy comes in at eighth. There’s a good map in here somewhere, but it’s surrounded by far too much unnecessary space (a tennis court, for example) and the central building itself is a mess. It reminds us of Black Ops 4’s DLC map Lockup, and that isn’t a compliment.
7. El Asilo
Like Embassy, El Asilo is hindered by way too much open space around the main asylum building. It’s unnecessary and slows matches down needlessly but, once combat is focused in and around the main complex, there’s fun to be had on this map.
6. Zarqwa Hydroelectric
Zarqa Hydroelectric’s lanes generally coalesce well and the ruins offer aesthetic variation from the hydroelectric power station. It just needs to be a little bit smaller and get rid of random areas where players can swim (but not fire their weapons).
5. Farm 18
Farm 18 is well-made, compact, and fast-paced. What stops it from being great is a lack of balance. There are a few too many busy buildings and the central building, whilst certainly fun and chaotic, can also be infuriating when populated with corner-dwelling shotgunners.
4. Al Bagra Fortress
Al Bagra Fortress is another really well-designed map. Its three lanes blend together nicely and a variety of buildings mean all play styles can flourish equally.
3. Breenbergh Hotel
Breenbergh Hotel dropped in the beta and remains just as strong in the full game. Its hotel setting is crisp and clean and three well-designed lanes means it flows really nicely, despite being medium-sized. Its real-life owners may be unhappy at its involvement in MW2, but the game is all the better for it.
2. Crown Raceway
Originally called ‘Grand Prix’, Crown Raceway was removed from the beta amid rumors of legal issues. Regardless, it drops in the full game and brings some Formula One inspired carnage to MW2. Its dark and neon aesthetic is awesome, as is its pacing and the audio backdrop of cars racing around a track.
1. Mercado Las Almas
A process of elimination means you’ll have already worked out what takes the gold medal. Mercado Las Almas is fast-paced, brilliantly designed, and caters to fans of all playstyles.
You’re just as likely to drop a nuke with a shotgun as a sniper, provided you play intelligently and navigate its setting well. That’s exactly how a Call of Duty map should be.
That rounds off our rankings! Infinity Ward have already confirmed a number of classic CoD maps will drop in MW2, so the map pool is only going to get more interesting as the game’s life-cycle develops.