Every Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map ranked

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps have been a hot topic of discussion since the game launched on October 28, 2022. Here, we’re ranking every single one of them based on flow, design and replayability.

At the heart of any good Call of Duty are multiplayer maps. The most popular CoD titles of all time – such as Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 2 – also tend to have the best multiplayer maps for players to play over and over. From Raid to Highrise to Standoff, great maps are a shortcut to fan favor.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps have been a hot topic of discussion since its release, with players determining their favorites and which should be headed for the abattoir.

Here, we’re weighing in on the debate and ranking every Modern Warfare 2 6v6 multiplayer map. For this list, we’re taking into account flow, design, and replayability.

10. Taraq

Activision Taraq in MW2.

We’re kicking off with Taraq. This map is just way too big. There’s also very little balance between open areas where you’re gunned by unseen opponents and ridiculously close-quarters areas where a corner-dwelling opponent wipes you out with a Bryson.

9. Santa Seña Border Crossing

Activision Santa Sena Border Crossing has been one of the more spoken about MW2 maps.

Next up, to the surprise of nobody, is Santa Sena Border Crossing. Infinity Ward should be praised for trying something different in designing a phallus-shaped map but, littered with cars and trucks, it just doesn’t work at all.

8. Embassy

Activision Embassy is also the setting of a MW2 Campaign mission.

Embassy comes in at eighth. There’s a good map in here somewhere, but it’s surrounded by far too much unnecessary space (a tennis court, for example) and the central building itself is a mess. It reminds us of Black Ops 4’s DLC map Lockup, and that isn’t a compliment.

7. El Asilo

Activision El Asilo is reminiscent of Vacant from the original Modern Warfare.

Like Embassy, El Asilo is hindered by way too much open space around the main asylum building. It’s unnecessary and slows matches down needlessly but, once combat is focused in and around the main complex, there’s fun to be had on this map.

6. Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Activision Zarqwa Hydroelectric is a cool concept, but doesn’t hit its ceiling.

Zarqa Hydroelectric’s lanes generally coalesce well and the ruins offer aesthetic variation from the hydroelectric power station. It just needs to be a little bit smaller and get rid of random areas where players can swim (but not fire their weapons).

5. Farm 18

Activision Farm 18 was also playable in the MW2 beta.

Farm 18 is well-made, compact, and fast-paced. What stops it from being great is a lack of balance. There are a few too many busy buildings and the central building, whilst certainly fun and chaotic, can also be infuriating when populated with corner-dwelling shotgunners.

4. Al Bagra Fortress

Activision Al Bagra Fortress is well designed and awesome to look at.

Al Bagra Fortress is another really well-designed map. Its three lanes blend together nicely and a variety of buildings mean all play styles can flourish equally.

3. Breenbergh Hotel

Activision Breenbergh Hotel is another MW2 beta environment.

Breenbergh Hotel dropped in the beta and remains just as strong in the full game. Its hotel setting is crisp and clean and three well-designed lanes means it flows really nicely, despite being medium-sized. Its real-life owners may be unhappy at its involvement in MW2, but the game is all the better for it.

2. Crown Raceway

Activision Crown Raceway takes the silver medal.

Originally called ‘Grand Prix’, Crown Raceway was removed from the beta amid rumors of legal issues. Regardless, it drops in the full game and brings some Formula One inspired carnage to MW2. Its dark and neon aesthetic is awesome, as is its pacing and the audio backdrop of cars racing around a track.

1. Mercado Las Almas

Activision Mercado Las Almas is set in the fictional Mexican town.

A process of elimination means you’ll have already worked out what takes the gold medal. Mercado Las Almas is fast-paced, brilliantly designed, and caters to fans of all playstyles.

You’re just as likely to drop a nuke with a shotgun as a sniper, provided you play intelligently and navigate its setting well. That’s exactly how a Call of Duty map should be.

That rounds off our rankings! Infinity Ward have already confirmed a number of classic CoD maps will drop in MW2, so the map pool is only going to get more interesting as the game’s life-cycle develops.