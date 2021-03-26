Enable: CDL posting OpTic vs FaZe ‘Inside the Comms’ video was too far - Dexerto

During the latest episode of the Reverse Sweep CDL review show, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Katie Bedford discussed the controversial ‘Inside the Comms’ video posted by the CDL.

Taken from the Opening Weekend of the Call of Duty League’s 2021 season, the League posted a 9-minute video of the comms between OpTic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe.

It consisted of a whole lot of trash talk and behind-the-scenes discussion that, typically, would remain solely behind the curtain.

After it was posted online for fans to see, many pros were astounded, including the OpTic players who were very clearly upset about it.

As former pros themselves, Enable and Pacman discussed the situation on Reverse Sweep — and both believe that it was wrong of the CDL to post, especially without the players’ consent.

“I think when you do those comms, it should be strictly for comedic relief,” Enable said. “When it gets really into the sh*t talk and actual strategy, that’s where I think it’s a little bit too far over the line.”

He then goes on to say that it’s “pretty obvious” that they should have “cut out all the stuff that shouldn’t be in the video.” Pacman seconded this statement, saying that “of course fans love it,” but that he “doesn’t know how you make that mistake.”

They compared the video to traditional sports, such as the NFL Mic’d Up videos, adding that there’s “never anything important” in those — it’s mostly just rambling and unimportant chatter, but that fans still love it.

Katie added the very important point that if you’re giving teams the illusion of privacy, the CDL should have at least sent teams the video first to ask which parts should be cut.

Needless to say, the video caused a huge stir, and the league will definitely be a little more careful next time they post an Inside the Comms video.