Scump & Dashy lash out over new OpTic vs FaZe CDL Comms video - Dexerto

A new Call of Duty League Comms video has led to yet another wave of backlash from players and staff alike as private moments from Atlanta FaZe’s Stage 1 win over OpTic Chicago were released to the public.

The intention of Comms videos is to provide insight into how players are interacting with one another in the heat of the moment. However, the 2021 season has seen this content go a step too far, according to many of the league’s top players.

An earlier Comms video released in February led to NYSL’s James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks flipping off his camera live on the broadcast. Now, just weeks later and a number of OpTic players are lashing out over the latest release.

While their first loss to FaZe in Stage 1 went to a game five, it was the S&Ds that cost OpTic, winning just a single round across two maps. It proved to be a good learning experience for the team, though it was obviously a tough loss at the time. Weeks removed from the match and comms have only just been shared online, revealing far too much for the liking of most pro talent.

“No shot y’all posted this,” Seth ‘Scump’ Abner commented underneath the video. Evidently, the CDL didn’t run this one by the players before sharing it online. “Bro, no shot right?” Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell followed up as well.

Revealing private moments through wins and losses is one thing. Historically, this kind of insight has often been praised by the community when handled properly. In this instance, however, it was more than just these moments that were made public.

“Let’s hop on board with a nine-minute Listen-In to see what the comms of OpTic are going into maps,” head coach Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels joked in response. The video gave a unique look at how players across both teams discuss strategy heading into each map. For these two squads, it gives their opposition a chance to see how they think on game day.

Plenty of CDL talent outside of the Green Wall came to back them up as well. “PAUSE… WHAT?” Dallas Empire’s coach Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier added. “How is this a good thing for anyone?

“Agreed,” Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker responded. “What good can come from this?”

Hours after criticism across the board and the video is still live for all to see. “How is this post still up?” Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards asked later in the day.

Now the second major issue related to CDL’s Comms videos, it’ll be interesting to see if any changes are made moving forward.

As we’ve seen in previous years, there are plenty of ways to go about this form of content without revealing intricate details teams intend to keep private.