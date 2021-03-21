CDL Challengers player suspended for 3 months after viciously threatening opponent - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League’s Challengers amateur circuit has suspended player Bryan “Jimbo” Sabman for three-months after he was recorded threatening another competitor in a post-game lobby by saying he was going to “shoot him in the head.”

After last week’s Challengers match between amateur team Fantastic Four and Built By Gamers, Jimbo broke the league’s policy on player conduct by threatening former Paris Legion pro Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley.

BBL beat Fantastic 4 in the CDC Elite North America Stage 2 Qualifier on March 13, prompting Jimbo to lash out at KiSMET: “Keep talking like that, you’re going to get shot in the head.”

Challengers player 'Jimbo' has been suspended by the CDL for three months for threatening @KiSMET6_ after a match. (clip via @COD_Gamepedia)pic.twitter.com/pxPpuXMl2q — DEXERTO CoD Esports News (@DexertoIntel) March 21, 2021

This didn’t sit well with anyone else in the post-game lobby and, presumably after a report was filed, the league has now responded a week later by suspending the player.

The CDL deemed that Jimbo’s comment violated Rule 9.1.3 of the Challengers handbook, which requires players to “settle their differences in a respectful manner and without resort to violence, threats, or intimidation (physical or non-physical).”

Call of Duty esports is famous for its wealth of trash-talkers and outspoken personalities but the league has set rules so that conversations don’t spiral into threats of violence.

The earliest Jimbo will be eligible to return to Challengers is in June, somewhere between Stage 4 and Stage 5 of the Elite Series. For now, former LA Guerrillas pro Jacob ‘Decemate’ Cato will be replacing him on the Fantastic 4 roster, according to CDL news outlet @INTELCallofDuty.