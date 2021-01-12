 Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone could learn from Escape from Tarkov - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone could learn from Escape from Tarkov

Published: 12/Jan/2021 16:55

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect with warzone logo and escape from tarkov
Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Dr Disrespect is never one to keep an opinion to himself on the big shooter games and the same goes for Warzone, as he’s pointed the game’s developers could learn a thing or two from Escape from Tarkov. 

EFT has been up and down in terms of popularity in the last 12 months, enjoying purple patches where streamers like xQc, Summit1g, and shroud have jumped in to boost its popularity. One of those big personalities was Doc, who played Tarkov multiple times for his audience to watch along.

His stint on it was never really consistent enough to call it his main game, whereas Warzone has been a staple of the Champions Club streams for some time.

Now though, the Two-Time has singled out one feature where the Call of Duty title just doesn’t compare.

Warzone character skydiving without a parachute
Activision
Warzone has had many major updates since Black Ops Cold War released, but audio issues remain present.

Dr Disrespect on Warzone audio issues

During his YouTube stream on January 11, the self-proclaimed best video gamer in the world lashed out at the battle royale’s audio after a defeat. He claimed that it made it sound like opponents were 100 feet away in a warehouse, before creeping up on him.

He said: “A game like Escape from Tarkov, a game that has perfect audio, blows this game’s audio out by 500% – trust me.

“Trust me, any real gamer would say the same thing. It blows this audio out by like a thousand, but the reason why is because it caters to (competitive players). You hear something at a distance, a shot, footstep, you hear it!”

The streamer proceeded to imitate the sound in Warzone, making loud beatbox-style noises with his mic.

Discussion starts at 1:12:48 in the video below. 

This isn’t the first game that Doctor Disrespect’s had a problem with, from an audio standpoint. Almost all battle royale games have come under fire at the hands of the Two-Time, who has previously mocked Fortnite, Apex Legends, and others for the same thing.

It appears that Escape from Tarkov – despite not being as popular a game as Activision’s – is one that he actually admires.

Whether or not future updates will address the issue he’s highlighted remains to be seen, but until that time it looks like he’s going to have some big frustrations on Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Dallas Empire coach Rambo hits back at “disrespect” from FormaL and OpTic

Published: 12/Jan/2021 13:10

by Jacob Hale
Optic formal and scump with rambo ray dallas empire
Instagram: huntsmen/Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League OpTic Gaming Rambo

Dallas Empire coach Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier has hit out at OpTic Chicago members, and especially Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper over the disrespect they’ve shown him in a CDL ranking video.

As the kings of content in the Call of Duty League, the OpTic team are always putting together interesting videos and things for fans to engage with.

One video posted in January, though, has caused quite a stir among the community, with players, coaches and fans alike not taking kindly to what’s been said, as they rank some of the greats of Call of Duty past and present into tiers.

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has already called out Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell for suggesting he is a ‘C-Tier’ talent in Call of Duty, and now his former coach, Rambo, has something to say to the team too.

rambo ray interviewed cdl dallas empire
Call of Duty League
Dallas Empire have seen incredible levels of success with Rambo coaching them, but he was a great player himself, too.

Rambo was one of the harder choices for the players to place, with arguments that he could be placed anywhere between the B to D tiers.

Eventually, they settled and put him in C, though FormaL wasn’t impressed at all, convinced that Rambo is a D-tier talent who wasn’t much of a force on the map, even referencing a rough start Rambo had to a map during the finals of CoD Champs 2014.

While he might not be playing anymore, Rambo still has that competitive edge, and he wasn’t happy with what was said, calling it “pretty disrespectful” and even goading the team, saying they “got sent to the curb by my squad in my last event.”

The event he’s speaking about, of course, is that CoD Champs event, where his Envy side got the better of both FormaL’s Team Kaliber and Scump’s OpTic Gaming on their epic loser’s bracket run.

While Rambo was never known for his insane raw skill and high-kill gameplay, he’s commonly regarded as one of the smartest minds in Call of Duty history, so you can definitely understand where his frustration comes from.

Now, though, his Dallas Empire squad are on top of the Call of Duty world and already spent one season getting the better of the Chicago side — and now he’ll want even more going into CDL 2021.