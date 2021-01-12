Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone could learn from Escape from Tarkov - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect is never one to keep an opinion to himself on the big shooter games and the same goes for Warzone, as he’s pointed the game’s developers could learn a thing or two from Escape from Tarkov.

EFT has been up and down in terms of popularity in the last 12 months, enjoying purple patches where streamers like xQc, Summit1g, and shroud have jumped in to boost its popularity. One of those big personalities was Doc, who played Tarkov multiple times for his audience to watch along.

His stint on it was never really consistent enough to call it his main game, whereas Warzone has been a staple of the Champions Club streams for some time.

Now though, the Two-Time has singled out one feature where the Call of Duty title just doesn’t compare.

Dr Disrespect on Warzone audio issues

During his YouTube stream on January 11, the self-proclaimed best video gamer in the world lashed out at the battle royale’s audio after a defeat. He claimed that it made it sound like opponents were 100 feet away in a warehouse, before creeping up on him.

He said: “A game like Escape from Tarkov, a game that has perfect audio, blows this game’s audio out by 500% – trust me.

“Trust me, any real gamer would say the same thing. It blows this audio out by like a thousand, but the reason why is because it caters to (competitive players). You hear something at a distance, a shot, footstep, you hear it!”

Read More: NICKMERCS explains why he avoids Warzone tournaments

The streamer proceeded to imitate the sound in Warzone, making loud beatbox-style noises with his mic.

Discussion starts at 1:12:48 in the video below.

This isn’t the first game that Doctor Disrespect’s had a problem with, from an audio standpoint. Almost all battle royale games have come under fire at the hands of the Two-Time, who has previously mocked Fortnite, Apex Legends, and others for the same thing.

It appears that Escape from Tarkov – despite not being as popular a game as Activision’s – is one that he actually admires.

Whether or not future updates will address the issue he’s highlighted remains to be seen, but until that time it looks like he’s going to have some big frustrations on Verdansk and Rebirth Island.