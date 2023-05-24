Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 is “missing” a key advantage Apex Legends has

Dr Disrespect has given Apex Legends one underrated advantage over Warzone 2, saying the Call of Duty title is missing something that was so important in years gone by.

As the battle royale genre has continued to grow and grow, it’s been impossible for streamers and players to not compare their favorite against another. At first, everyone was chasing Fortnite, but it now there seems to be a few different ones pushing for pole position.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Apex Legends are right at the front of that leading pack, especially when it comes to comparing gun skill and movement abilities between players.

Dr Disrespect has been one of those that regularly switches between the two games and often makes comparisons. He’s regularly leaned towards Apex and praised Respawn for doing things that CoD won’t, and now he’s given them another advantage over Warzone 2.

Dr Disrespect gives Apex Legends big advantage over Warzone 2

It was something that The Two-Time’s recent stream as he tried to get stuck into some games of Warzone 2. However, when he encountered a long wait to find a lobby, he made another comparison.

“This is the problem, this is the separation fact right there that I think Call of Duty is just missing these days – the ability to get into a game and the speed at which you get into a game,” he started.

“It’s always been bop, bop, boom, you’re in and then it loads in and boom, you’re in. Apex, I’m click click, pick your character, its intense, music is dominating, VFX, sound effects, I’m being thrown into a game. Energy is what it is. This game, when I get into it, just feel the lack of energy.”

The Doc didn’t let it lie there, though, as he later added that Apex just has a “better design” and is a more “mature” experience overall.

Something might happen later down the line that prompts him to switch things up, but for now, Doc prefers the Apex Games to what Warzone 2 has to offer.