Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone 2 Season 2 update: “Nothing special, nothing creative”

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has delivered a brutal assessment of Warzone 2’s Season 2 update, calling it “nothing special” as it addresses issues that shouldn’t have been there anyway.

When Warzone 2 first launched in November, Dr Disrespect was quick to praise the Call of Duty devs for their new battle royale’s “great” potential as he was especially a fan of the new map design.

However, the Two-Time has soured on the battle royale in the months since, calling on the devs to make a number of changes that he believed would be key to making the game a long-term success.

On top of bringing Ashika Island and Resurgence mode to Warzone 2, the recent Season 2 update addressed a few of the things that had caused The Doc a few headaches, but he’s still not a fan.

Dr Disrespect isn’t a fan of Warzone 2 Season 2

Like many, Dr Disrespect dove straight into the new update upon its release on February 15, and after a positive start to things on Ashika Island, he grew pretty annoyed by it.

“How do you feel about the new season? Honestly, I don’t really care. I don’t know what else to say. It’s just a fresh coat of paint and reverts some s*it,” the Doc said, echoing some of his pre-update thoughts about the update not really being a massive overhaul.

“It ain’t nothing special, ain’t nothing creative. You know what you’re doing? You’re asking Micahel Jordan ‘what do you think of this eighth grader’s jump shot?’ it’s kind of the same thing, but at least it’s better than it was.”

Aside from ditching Warzone for a few rounds of Modern Warfare’s new Ranked mode, the Two-Time also suggested that he may dabble in Apex Legends now that the Season 16 update is out.

It remains to be seen if he’ll do that but his longtime duo ZLaner has been back in the Apex Games, so it could be the perfect time to switch.