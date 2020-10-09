 Dr Disrespect reverse boosts & breaks Black Ops Cold War SBMM on stream - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect reverse boosts & breaks Black Ops Cold War SBMM on stream

Published: 9/Oct/2020 21:20

by Theo Salaun
Dr Disrespect has joined the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War SBMM debate by demonstrating how to reverse boost kill-death ratio (K/D) in an effort to manipulate SBMM on stream.

Call of Duty enthusiasts are very passionate about the polarizing subject of skill-based-matchmaking (SBMM). Unlike games like Overwatch and even earlier CoD titles like Call of Duty: WWII, there is no split between ranked play and open play in Modern Warfare – or, at the moment, Black Ops Cold War.

As such, high-level players, professionals, and streamers alike have been adamant that SBMM is ruining their experience. Among pro players, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been at the forefront of the anti-SBMM crusade, claiming it “does not belong in Call of Duty.” That sentiment has been echoed by unpaid players as well, with 51.2 percent of fans saying it should only exist in a ranked playlist and 24.6 percent saying it shouldn’t exist at all, according to our Twitter poll of 80,000-plus CoD enthusiasts.  

Unsurprisingly, an entertainment-focused streamer like Dr Disrespect has joined the fray, as he spent multiple games of his October 9 stream reverse-boosting his K/D in an effort to counteract SBMM.

While Scump originally caught flack (and some praise) for reverse-boosting by simply killing himself relentlessly, Treyarch deployed a new feature with the beta that complicates the technique. Developers added spawn immunity to the Black Ops Cold War beta, making it impossible for players to just eliminate themselves as soon as they spawn in. 

Thus, Dr Disrespect tanked his K/D the old-fashioned way: By running around, getting zero kills, and letting enemies put him out of his misery. And for those newcomers that didn’t understand why the two-time champ was playing like complete fodder, he gave an impassioned explanation:

“If you’re just rolling into the arena, we’re doing it on purpose …and what we’re doing is not killing anybody, tanking our K/D and then after three games we won’t be influenced, in theory, by the SBMM that everyone is losing their minds on.”

While the two-time didn’t go so far as Scump in complaining about “Scuf-wielding Game Fuel-chugging demons with ‘szn’ in their PSN,” he did have to take action instead of just getting frustrated with such competitive lobbies.

While it’s unclear whether ranked is coming to Black Ops Cold War or how long the Doc’s SBMM subterfuge will last, fans can at least be happy that he was able to prioritize his mental wellbeing. After those three games tanking his K/D, he proceeded to stream for hours.

David Vonderhaar appears to confirm Black Ops Cold War ranked play

Published: 9/Oct/2020 14:04

by Jacob Hale
Treyarch studio design director David Vonderhaar has dropped a major hint about ranked play in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, and it could be great news for competitive players.

Throughout the Modern Warfare season, one of the main gripes for players was the non-existence of ranked play, where players could compete against equal opponents to try and grind their way to the top rankings and have the chance to prove their mettle against top opponents.

Instead, Infinity Ward introduced the CDL playlist, which featured a CDL ruleset and maps but without the ELO or MMR tiers commonly associated with ranked systems.

Without some kind of level, emblem or something else to grind for, a lot of players felt like the CDL playlist didn’t provide the competitive edge they were looking for, but the story could be completely different when Black Ops Cold War drops.

Black Ops Cold War gunfight beta
Activision
Black Ops Cold War is due to release November 13.

The game is currently in beta testing, but fans are already looking forward to the full game dropping and getting involved, and one of the main questions competitive players have asked about is ranked play — with Vonderhaar providing a very promising answer.

After the question was posed to him, Vahn didn’t give a straight answer, but the hint was enough to get fans excited.

“Let me give you this,” he started, after explaining that it won’t be in the beta. “Do you know a Black Ops game without a hardcore competitive agenda? Can you think of one? I can not. There’s your answer, without telling you anything.”

There is some accuracy to Vonderhaar’s statement, too. While Black Ops 1 lacked a ranked system when it released back in 2010, each game since has had an iteration of competitive play in some way, be it League Play in Black Ops 2 and 4, or Arena in Black Ops 3, all of which were used to serve the esports community.

It will be interesting to see what ranked play looks like in Black Ops Cold War, assuming there will be one, as a feature of Call of Duty titles that players are always asking for more from. Needless to say, competitive players should be a little more excited now than they were before.