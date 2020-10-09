 David Vonderhaar appears to confirm Black Ops Cold War ranked play - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

David Vonderhaar appears to confirm Black Ops Cold War ranked play

Published: 9/Oct/2020 14:04

by Jacob Hale
David Vonderhaar Black Ops Cold War Ranked play
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch studio design director David Vonderhaar has dropped a major hint about ranked play in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, and it could be great news for competitive players.

Throughout the Modern Warfare season, one of the main gripes for players was the non-existence of ranked play, where players could compete against equal opponents to try and grind their way to the top rankings and have the chance to prove their mettle against top opponents.

Advertisement

Instead, Infinity Ward introduced the CDL playlist, which featured a CDL ruleset and maps but without the ELO or MMR tiers commonly associated with ranked systems.

Without some kind of level, emblem or something else to grind for, a lot of players felt like the CDL playlist didn’t provide the competitive edge they were looking for, but the story could be completely different when Black Ops Cold War drops.

Advertisement
Black Ops Cold War gunfight beta
Activision
Black Ops Cold War is due to release November 13.

The game is currently in beta testing, but fans are already looking forward to the full game dropping and getting involved, and one of the main questions competitive players have asked about is ranked play — with Vonderhaar providing a very promising answer.

After the question was posed to him, Vahn didn’t give a straight answer, but the hint was enough to get fans excited.

“Let me give you this,” he started, after explaining that it won’t be in the beta. “Do you know a Black Ops game without a hardcore competitive agenda? Can you think of one? I can not. There’s your answer, without telling you anything.”

Advertisement

There is some accuracy to Vonderhaar’s statement, too. While Black Ops 1 lacked a ranked system when it released back in 2010, each game since has had an iteration of competitive play in some way, be it League Play in Black Ops 2 and 4, or Arena in Black Ops 3, all of which were used to serve the esports community.

It will be interesting to see what ranked play looks like in Black Ops Cold War, assuming there will be one, as a feature of Call of Duty titles that players are always asking for more from. Needless to say, competitive players should be a little more excited now than they were before.

Call of Duty

Nadeshot and Scump stunned by Tfue’s “insane” Warzone sniper streak

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:07

by Jacob Hale
Activision/YouTube: Nadeshot/FaZe Clan

Share

Scump tfue Warzone

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner were left almost speechless as streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney started hitting in “insane” sniper streak in Call of Duty battle royale Warzone.

Scump and Nade are veterans in the Call of Duty scene, and they’ve seen just about everything you could see in a CoD game after years of playing with the best of the best.

Advertisement

For that reason, it must be hard to truly impress them, and it makes it even more special when someone does.

While Tfue isn’t famed for his Warzone prowess, having risen to the top of Twitch thanks to his incredible Fortnite gameplay, the skills are clearly transferable, as he found himself not missing a single headshot while traversing Verdansk.

Advertisement
Tfue and Cloakzy win Fortnite Summer Skirmish
Epic Games
Tfue was a champion in Fortnite, and is clearly looking to prove his grit and worth again in Warzone.

Since Season 6 launched, the new SP-R208 sniper has become a favorite for players thanks to its fast ADS and precision, and Tfue made it look like the easiest gun in the world to use as he hit headshot after headshot.

The trio were running through Boneyard, with Tfue alone already at 14 kills for himself before hitting this incredible streak, and you’re not likely to see a more perfect display of in-game accuracy than this.

Sneaking up behind his enemies, Tfue hit three successive headshots to down the players, and followed them all up with headshots while they were downed, too. Not content with just that, he found two more players on the outskirts of Boneyard, including one just flying in, and hit them square in the face too, with just one bullet going stray the entire time.

Advertisement

Throughout, Nadeshot couldn’t believe what he was seeing, calling the former Fortnite pro “elite” while Scump simply told him that he’s “cracked.”

Finally, Nade joked that Tenney was “creating a montage” and, to his credit, it would be one of the best montage clips on any video it appeared in if it were to.