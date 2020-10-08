 Black Ops Cold War adds anti-reverse boost feature to protect SBMM - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War adds anti-reverse boost feature to protect SBMM

Published: 8/Oct/2020 22:46

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is finally live on PlayStation 4 for those who pre-ordered digitally, and some people have been noticing that Treyarch sneakily implemented a feature meant to counter reverse boosting that wasn’t in the Alpha.

According to Twitter user and CoD insider @_TomHenderson_ and verified by Dexerto, Treyarch has made players invulnerable to all damage for a few seconds when they spawn in. While the feature has yet to be given an official explanation, or even acknowledged by the devs, this was almost certainly done to combat reverse-boosting.

For those that don’t know, Call of Duty games have skill-based matchmaking, which means that players of similar skill-levels are matched together in order to make a more balanced game. Unfortunately, many don’t like this option because it can make the game a bit tedious and annoying.

Because of this, players “reverse boost”, which basically means they’ll “kill themselves” intentionally immediately when they spawn so that they can trick the game into thinking they are lower-skilled, which then puts them in a lower-skilled lobbies.

Now, fans will have to wait a few seconds in order to “kill themselves” after they respawn. While this won’t completely fix reverse boosting, it will make a bit more annoying for those who do it.

Activision
Players who immediately try and kill themselves when they spawn will find that they won’t be able to.

If they are only carrying one piece of lethal equipment and they immediately attempt to kill themselves, they will have wasted it and will have to go into battle without one until they die and respawn.

Simply waiting a few seconds will, of course, allow you to continue to reverse boost to your heart’s content. That being said, if Treyarch sees that reverse boosting is still rampant by the time the full game comes out, it wouldn’t be surprising if they end up implementing even more counter-measures in order to stop those players.

Call of Duty

Infinity Ward confirm fix for Warzone’s unlimited Stim glitch

Published: 8/Oct/2020 22:10

by Theo Salaun
warzone unlimited stim glitch
Infinity Ward

Warzone Warzone Season 6

A new game-breaking bug is making the rounds in Call of Duty: Warzone, allowing players to abuse unlimited Stim Shots and survive permanently in the gas for easy, unfair wins on Verdansk. Fortunately, Infinity Ward have confirmed they’re fixing it.

Imagine surviving until the very end of a battle royale, evading toxic gas and dangerous opponents to stand alone in the final circle as the last remaining team and presumptive victors. Then you look at the top of your screen and realize there’s another team still alive, possibly more, but you can’t see them in the circle.

That’s been the experience for many of Warzone’s players over the past couple days, as a new glitch is allowing exploitative players to survive in the green fog of the game’s gas for as long as they want with an unlimited supply of Stim Shots. Teams that respect the rules are losing out to sly gas goblins.

On the plus side, this shouldn’t remain an issue for too much longer, as the developers have confirmed they are aware of the glitch and working on a solution.

Much of the Call of Duty fanbase is thrilled that the fixes for the glitched AS VAL SSP 10-R mags and SP-R .300 Norma and .338 Lapua mags were finally deployed on October 8. The two weapons were broken and unbearable for players given the former’s ability to kill through multiple walls and the latter’s capacity to remain hitscan within 450 meters of range.

But, while those nerfs came through within just around a week of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season 6 update, the community may not be comfortable waiting as long for a fix to the unlimited Stim Shot glitch. 

At the moment, popular streamers and competitive players seem to have joined the masses in expressing serious frustration with the glitch. Among others, Call of Duty League caster Clint ‘Maven’ Evans has criticized the bug for numerous dissatisfying losses.

While not wanting to spread exactly how the glitch is performed and widen its presence, it is not particularly difficult to achieve and simply requires three items: a frag, a stim, and a self-revive kit. As such, it presents one of the game’s more notorious bugs and should be a major priority for a quick patch.

At the moment, Infinity Ward have confirmed a fix is in the works and that it remains “in progress” according to the team’s Trello board. As always, we will update as soon as things change, but, for now, remember to keep an eye on the gas when you deploy in Verdansk.