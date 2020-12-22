Dr Disrespect remains one Twitch’s top Warzone streamers in 2020 despite ban - Dexerto

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect may have been banned from Twitch in 2020 under mysterious circumstances, but that hasn’t stopped the two-time from remaining on of the top Warzone players on the platform according to a new report.

Even though Dr Disrespect was randomly permanently banned from Twitch back in June, his numbers were still high enough for him to remain the eighth most-watched Warzone streamer of 2020.

The report by the esports betting site Unikrn states that Doc had a whopping 12,213,359 hours watched on Twitch while playing Warzone in 2020. This put him ahead of Cloakzy and German sensation MontanaBlack88 who rounded out the top ten.

This is quite staggering considering just how much of the year Dr Disrespect missed on Twitch, with the streamer only being on Twitch for half of it.

Since the ban, Doc has started to broadcast on YouTube, but the report only takes into account Twitch statistics, which firmly show that the two-time was ahead of most of the pact when it came to drawing Warzone viewers.

“The real story here is Dr Disrespect still featuring in the top 10 after a strange set of circumstances,” a spokesperson for Unikrn said. “If he ever does make a triumphant return to Twitch – like Ninja has, we could see the Doc competing with NICKMERCS for next year’s crown.”

Speaking of NICKMERCS, the FaZe steamer was by far the most-watched when it came to Warzone, having 55,091,555 hours watched.

“NICKMERCS remains the king of Call of Duty streaming after picking up nearly one million Twitch followers in 2020 from his Warzone content. He’s now the go-to guy for updates and hacks, keeping his content engaging and relevant to his audience,” the spokesperson explained.

In a distant second place was TimTheTatMan with 26,510,017 followed by Swagg at 21,921,237 and Symfuhny just behind him with 21,733,109.

Tfue, HusKerrs and TeePee come next, rounding out the most-watched Warzone streamers.

With 2020 coming to a close, it will be interesting to see what the new year will bring for Warzone and the streaming world, especially now that Black Ops Cold War has joined the battle royale’s ecosystem.