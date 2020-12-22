 Dr Disrespect remains one Twitch’s top Warzone streamers in 2020 despite ban - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect remains one Twitch’s top Warzone streamers in 2020 despite ban

Published: 22/Dec/2020 18:34

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect may have been banned from Twitch in 2020 under mysterious circumstances, but that hasn’t stopped the two-time from remaining on of the top Warzone players on the platform according to a new report.

Even though Dr Disrespect was randomly permanently banned from Twitch back in June, his numbers were still high enough for him to remain the eighth most-watched Warzone streamer of 2020.

The report by the esports betting site Unikrn states that Doc had a whopping 12,213,359 hours watched on Twitch while playing Warzone in 2020. This put him ahead of Cloakzy and German sensation MontanaBlack88 who rounded out the top ten.

This is quite staggering considering just how much of the year Dr Disrespect missed on Twitch, with the streamer only being on Twitch for half of it.

Dr Disrespect streams on YouTube
YouTube/DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has been seeing success on YouTube.

Since the ban, Doc has started to broadcast on YouTube, but the report only takes into account Twitch statistics, which firmly show that the two-time was ahead of most of the pact when it came to drawing Warzone viewers.

“The real story here is Dr Disrespect still featuring in the top 10 after a strange set of circumstances,” a spokesperson for Unikrn said. “If he ever does make a triumphant return to Twitch – like Ninja has, we could see the Doc competing with NICKMERCS for next year’s crown.”

Sullygnome
Dr Disrespect remains in the top 8 Warzone streamers.

Speaking of NICKMERCS, the FaZe steamer was by far the most-watched when it came to Warzone, having 55,091,555 hours watched.

nickmercs twitch awkward
YouTube/NICKMERCS
NICKMERCS dominated Warzone’s Twitch numbers.

“NICKMERCS remains the king of Call of Duty streaming after picking up nearly one million Twitch followers in 2020 from his Warzone content. He’s now the go-to guy for updates and hacks, keeping his content engaging and relevant to his audience,” the spokesperson explained.

In a distant second place was TimTheTatMan with 26,510,017 followed by Swagg at 21,921,237 and Symfuhny just behind him with 21,733,109.

Tfue, HusKerrs and TeePee come next, rounding out the most-watched Warzone streamers.

With 2020 coming to a close, it will be interesting to see what the new year will bring for Warzone and the streaming world, especially now that Black Ops Cold War has joined the battle royale’s ecosystem.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War XP bug causes players to lose weapon progress

Published: 22/Dec/2020 17:58

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A brand new bug discovered in Black Ops Cold War might explain why players are complaining about leveling up slowly… they’re actually losing XP at times.

XP and Weapon XP earn rates have been a huge talking point within the community since the game’s launch. While Treyarch has gone ahead and adjusted the XP earn rates a few times, the community still thinks leveling up is slower than it should be, compared to previous Call of Duty games.

Now, a new bug discovered by Redditor u/Difficult-Rest8524 may give some insight as to why that is, at least for the game’s weapon XP.

Activision
In a new video posted to Reddit, one BOCW player who was in a Zombies match was reporting weapon XP loss.

According to the player, they’ve actually lost weapon XP while playing a Zombies match before and while it hasn’t taken them down a whole level or anything, it certainly seems like they are losing some overall progress.

To support their claim, the Redditor uploaded a video that seems to show their account close to leveling up the Magnum revolver to level 30, playing through a bit of Zombies match, before showing that the XP bar on the weapon has actually gone down a significant amount.

I do not believe weapon leveling is slow; I believe there are bugs causing us to LOSE weapon XP from r/blackopscoldwar

If this is accurate, that would easily explain why leveling up weapons feels so slow in-game, as players would be losing some XP at the same that they are gaining some. This doesn’t seem to be a unique case either, as multiple people commenting on the post claim to have come across some variation of the bug, if not the exact same one.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a fix for this problem yet, especially with it being unknown how widespread it is. At this point, we’ll just have to wait for Treyarch to acknowledge the bug and put out a fix as soon as possible. Here’s hoping it doesn’t take too long, but with the post getting 5,000 upvotes within a matter of hours, it should be only a matter of time before the developers investigate.