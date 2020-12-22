Logo
Grandmaster Hikaru unimpressed by epic Mr Beast chess blunder

Published: 22/Dec/2020 14:54

by Jacob Hale
Twitter: TSM/YouTube: Casey Neistat

Chess Mr Beast

Hikaru Nakamura is a chess grandmaster and popular Twitch streamer, who has helped teach the game to some of the biggest names on the internet, but he was left literally wincing by this blunder from top YouTuber Mr Beast.

Hikaru is one of the biggest names in chess, and has seen a lot of success streaming his gameplay to viewers on Twitch, making a huge name for himself on the platform in 2020 alongside other chess aficionados such as the Botez sisters.

Playing with some of the top names online, including the likes of xQc who definitely left an impression on him, Hikaru has become the go-to for influencers and content creators looking to better their chess game.

With Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson looking to up his game, he was playing with Hikaru and, when he was in prime position to check the grandmaster, made a huge blunder that completely cost him the game.

TSM Hikaru Nakamura chess
Twitter: TSM
Hikaru has had a huge 2020, including joining top esports org TSM in August.

The two were nearing the end of their matchup. Hikaru (black) had just his King and a Rook remaining, with the Rook quickly being taken by Beast — though it does seem as though Hikaru let him take the piece, which could have easily put the white King in a check position.

With just his King remaining against Beast’s King, Queen, and Rook, it looked a foregone conclusion that Mr Beast would beat the internationally-recognized grandmaster, forcing Nakamura’s king into a corner and claiming his win in just a matter of moves.

Instead, Beast fell for the classic rookie error of moving his Queen in such a way to force a stalemate, rather than claiming the win which Hikaru seemed willing to give him as he moved towards the corner of the board.

With Hikaru’s King not directly being attacked, but unable to move without ending up in a check position, the game ends as a draw due to the stalemate situation — something Mr Beast seemingly didn’t see coming, as he’s surprised at the game’s ending.

Hikaru, though, looks even more unimpressed, literally wincing as the game reaches its conclusion and simply saying “oh no,” clearly let down by what happened.

Beast, in his confusion, asked whether it can count as a win, or if he’ll have to “beat him again” — which is a pretty bold question to ask considering the magnitude of the blunder that just cost him the game.

Charli D’Amelio reveals how therapy is helping her “really bad” mental health struggles

Published: 22/Dec/2020 13:54

by Alice Hearing
Charli D'Amelio
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has revealed that going to therapy has massively helped her after she suffered from mental health issues before and after she found fame online.

It has been a huge year for Charli, having shot to internet stardom and hitting the milestone of 100 million followers, far surpassing her peers. Alongside her family, Charli has expanded beyond TikTok and into book-writing, brand deals, and podcasts.

As the most popular creator on TikTok, it’s unsurprising that the 16-year-old can sometimes feel the pressure, but it can be even harder having struggled long before she blew up on the world’s fastest-growing social media platform.

Charli has previously spoken out about her mental health and how such a large following can exacerbate existing feelings of anxiety. In an October livestream, she revealed that she is currently seeing a therapist, and earlier in 2020, she also spoke out about having an eating disorder.

Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio
Charli previously spoke out about having an eating disorder

Speaking to her fellow creator and friend Avani Gregg on her new Facebook show “Here For It,” Charli spoke candidly about what it was like growing up and how she’s found ways to cope.

“I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade,” Charli said. “This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago. It hurt so bad I didn’t want to talk about it…I will cry for three days straight and I’m not even Charli anymore.”

“I’m just this emotional person that doesn’t function properly. And I get into these, like, really, really bad places, and it’s scary for me. I’m not myself, and I don’t know what takes over, but it’s just so much built up that I’m trying to get out all at once, and it’s really tough. Especially when you feel like everyone has an invitation to say anything about you.”

She emphasized how important it is to seek help, and that “just because you’re happy sometimes” doesn’t mean your emotions are any less valid. Thankfully, the internet star said that she is getting the help she needs, adding that her therapy sessions are “making a difference.”