NICKMERCS in disbelief after encountering “different kind” of Warzone cheater

NICKMERCS was left in total disbelief as he encountered a “different kind” of Warzone cheater that was wreaking havoc in his battle royale lobby.

With the release of the 2021 CoD title in November, Warzone players can expect RICOCHET – Activision’s anti-cheat system – to be in full effect.

Till then, players are left frustrated while Warzone’s cheating epidemic continues as we creep up to the release of the next game and anti-cheat.

With no repercussions, Warzone cheaters are still prominent in almost every lobby, though it’s nothing we haven’t seen before. However, a “different kind” of cheater left popular Twitch streamer Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS‘ Kolcheff in complete disbelief.

During a stream on October 15, the FaZe Clan co-owner was playing Warzone where he encountered a cheater that was different from the rest.

The cheater briefly left NICKMERCS lost for words, as his squad got obliterated in a matter of seconds. “Holy f**k. That’s a different kind of cheater,” said the Twitch star.

He continued: “I’m done with this f**king game man.”

As NICKMERCS respawned from the gulag parachuting, he was immediately gunned down from the same cheater out the sky.

The killcam showed the cheater shooting Nick through the trees, to which the streamer mocked the situation, saying: “Oh through the trees huh? Nice shot, that’s some good vision!”

Warzone players are used to the cheaters in every lobby by now. Fortunately, they only have a short while to go until RICOCHET is added into the game. There have been concerns that RICOCHET’s code leaked online, but Warzone devs have since cooled these concerns and stated that the leaked version was a ‘pre-release’ build.

Hopefully, the introduction of Activision’s anti-cheat will put a stop to the cheating pandemic that has ruined the game for many.