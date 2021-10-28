CoD Vanguard Season 1 revealed: Shipment, Operator progression, modes, more

Call of Duty Vanguard is almost here and we now have a complete look at the Season 1 roadmap including the reintroduction of Shipment, a slate of new Operators, core/hardcore modes, and all the new maps.

Vanguard is set to launch on November 5 and Sledgehammer Games are going all in for the 2021 iteration of CoD.

The developers are bringing a remastered version of Shipment to Vanguard as well as an ample mix of modes and locales to bolster the Multiplayer experience.

CoD Vanguard modes

Vanguard’s Multiplayer brings plenty of maps, modes, and other features to master right at launch.

Starting on November 5th, Vanguard will include seven core (and hardcore) modes – a collection of Call of Duty’s mainstays plus Patrol, a new contender for competitive fun:

Core and Hardcore Modes:

Free for All

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Search & Destroy

Hardpoint

Patrol

Vanguard Maps and Shipment

The Vanguard preseason content will deliver a remastered Shipment for free on November 17.

Shipment will compliment Vanguard’s 16 maps that will come to the game at launch.

Vanguard maps:

Battle of Berlin

Bocage

Castle

Das Haus

Decoy

Demyansk

Desert Siege

Dome

Eagle’s Nest

Gavutu

Hotel Royal

Numa Numa

Oasis

Red Star

Sub Pens

Tuscan

Vanguard Operator progression

There are going to be 12 playable Task Force Operators available on Vanguard’s launch. After Vanguard integrates to Warzone in Season One, any mode you play in the new CoD will contribute to Operator progression.

The Ranking E(XP)erience — 55 Enlisted Ranks to unlock all Loadout items. Seasonal Prestige system to return.

– Weapon Progression — Weapon XP unlocks attachments and Camo Challenges. Use attachments across all modes and unlock two sets of striking cosmetic camouflage rewards: one through Zombies and another through Multiplayer or Warzone.

– New Operator XP, Leveling, and Rewards — All 12 Operators at launch and others to come — can be leveled up to unlock new Skins, including special Gold attire, Weapon XP for specific weapons, and more. Use their Favorite Weapon to earn bonus Weapon and Operator XP.

– Clans: Play with Friends, Get Rewarded — Replacing Regiments, Clans invites friends to play together and unlock exclusive rewards by earning Clan XP. Represent your squad with a custom Emblem and unique clan tag and play with your clan members for a global percentage bonus to regular, Weapon, Operator, and Clan XP.

There’s plenty to prepare for once Slegdehammer luanches Call of Duty Vanguard on November 5, and stay tuned to Dexerto’s CoD coverage as more details get announced.