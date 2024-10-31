Black Ops 6 devs respond to Double XP requests with cryptic message

The Black Ops 6 devs have responded to players’ calls for a double XP weekend already as they want to bring back even more classic vibes.

Black Ops 6’s release has been met with praise from Call of Duty fans, especially for gameplay and single-player campaign. Many have already fallen head over heels – quite literally – for the new ominimovement system.

While fans have also praised the return of the classic prestige system and a few other features on the multiplayer side, the big sticking point has been to do with the maps. They’ve been roundly criticized by players who want to keep the feeling of the classic CoD vibes going.

On top of that, many have also asked for an early weekend of double XP. Sure, the game has been out for a week, and some players have already got to 10th prestige, but others just want some help getting a leg up on their grind.

Well, Treyarch have now responded to the calls, but it’s more of a cryptic answer than anything. The devs tweeted a “thinking face” emoji in response to one fan who asked for a double XP and double weapon XP weekend.

An early double XP weekend has been a staple in Call of Duty for a while. However, Black Ops 6 fans are doubly excited because it could also coincide with the launch of Nuketown.

“Double XP and Nuketown? Let’s do this!” one fan tweeted. “This weekend would make a lot of sense being they’re dropping Nuketowm,” another added.

Some fans are also hoping that there is a Nuketown 24/7 playlist so that they can level up even faster. Again, that has been a staple when Nuketown arrives in a Treyarch game. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if it happens again.