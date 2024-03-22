Warzone Mobile: How to increase FPS & boost performance

Warzone Mobile has finally arrived, so here is everything you need to know about increasing FPS and boosting performance on your device to ensure you get the win.

Warzone Mobile is set to be a major release for 2024, the new version of the beloved shooter now live for millions to enjoy on the go.

As is the way with any Call of Duty or FPS experience, players are already wanting to know what specs and performance settings they can alter to give themselves the best experience for Warzone Mobile.

With that being said, here are some ways you can alter your settings for Warzone Mobile to ensure you give yourself the best chance to be the last soldier standing on the map.

Warzone Mobile: How to increase FPS

The first and simplest thing to do to increase performance for Warzone Mobile is to play around with the graphics setting to find the perfect setup for you.

To change the settings in Warzone Mobile, click on the cog wheel in the top right-hand corner of the game’s main menu and select Graphics. From there, you’ll be able to change multiple settings to help with performance. These changes can include but are not limited to the following.

Visual Quality: The lower this setting the higher your FPS. However, lowering it will decrease the quality of the visuals

Framerate: This is arguably one of the most important changes to ensure your performance is as good as it can be. Selecting Max framerate or opting to have it uncapped will give you the best chance to allow your phone to run Warzone: Mobile to its maximum capabilities.

Field of View (FOV): Increasing your field of view will allow you to see more of the map and increase the reach of the camera’s peripheral vision.

If players are still finding their phone struggling to run Warzone Mobile to the standard they want, the alternative option is to fork out and buy a whole new phone with beefier specs.

However, be sure to try out these helpful tips before doing so.