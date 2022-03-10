Call of Duty reveal Warzone Mobile is in development

Call of Duty: Warzone is officially coming to mobile devices. In a new blog post, Activision Blizzard revealed that Warzone Mobile is in development, as well as some details about its studios and available job roles.

While many suspected that Warzone would be integrated into the existing CoD: Mobile ecosystem, those suspicions have proven off-base. Instead, Call of Duty’s March 10 blog post indicates that a brand-new, AAA experience is in the works: Warzone Mobile.

Announced on the two-year anniversary of its namesake, the company gave a glimpse at what they’re working on for the mobile iteration and what their plans are for its future.

In the new blog post, CoD are mostly calling for candidates to join their Warzone Mobile development teams. In the process, they finally made the game official, gave some hints at the game’s progress, and specified the studios working on it.

Call of Duty officially announce Warzone Mobile

As explained in the blog, Warzone Mobile is intended to provide “thrilling, fluid and large-scale action.” Further, the game is “being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology.”

While the existing Warzone title is obviously the blueprint for mobile, it seems that the games won’t be interdependent. Warzone is already being prepared for a sequel, Warzone 2, in 2023 – but Warzone Mobile was described as a game that will exist “for many years to come.”

Warzone Mobile development schedule & potential release date

Call of Duty is also presenting a number of open positions needed for Warzone Mobile’s development. Across engineering, art, production, and product fields, the company is looking for a number of candidates throughout nine different job titles.

These roles will fill opportunities in the following studios: Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware.

With senior roles yet to be filled, and a number of engineering roles needing help, it seems unlikely the game will be ready anytime soon. As those jobs fill up and more details emerge, we’ll update fans on when they can expect the finally announced mobile BR.