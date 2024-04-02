Warzone Mobile community confused by Activision’s “more real players” flex

An ad boasting that Warzone Mobile includes “more real players” than bots has confused some members of the CoD community.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile landed on Android and iOS devices in late March. It should come as no surprise, then, that Activision is beefing up its marketing efforts.

Ads for the new mobile experience can be found all across social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. But one advertisement, in particular, has some fans scratching their heads in confusion.

In a promotional post on Reddit, the official ATVI_Warzone_Mobile account touted that the game features “more real players, more epic action.” In other words, the advert brags that Warzone Mobile does not replace real users with bots.

One Reddit user managed to snap a screenshot of the promo, then shared it on the CODWarzone page. The player noted their bewilderment in a caption reading, “So they’re saying that there aren’t real players on other forms of the game? Help me out here…”

This post and several comments indicate that many Call of Duty players missed the memo. During its CoD Next event in September 2022, Activision confirmed Warzone Mobile would not feature bots. Thus, the 120 battle-ready fighters who drop onto Verdansk are all “live players.”

Several people in the Reddit thread reminded fellow fans of the previous announcement. Some also highlighted that Warzone Mobile’s no bots claim goes a long way in the battle royale community on mobile.

Explained one user, “Other BR games on mobile have bots… Per the developers, bots aren’t present in WZM, outside of the training mode that you play when you first start the game. So this is just purely a flex move from ATVI, by claiming ‘we have more real players than our competitors.'”

Notably, such discourse comes on the heels of developers explaining that Warzone Mobile’s 120-player lobbies compared to the PC and console game’s 100 is a “design decision.”