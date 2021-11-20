CoD Vanguard’s akimbo Bird-Shot pistol loadouts are wrecking Shipment

Call of Duty Vanguard can be extremely fast with Combat Pacing which means chaos can ensue, but these akimbo Bird-Shot pistol loadouts are wrecking Shipment.

One of Call of Duty’s most iconic maps of all time has been reworked and put into Vanguard. Shipment is a classic map from CoD 4 where players spawn in a tiny square and constantly fight it out.

While games can end in the blink of an eye, it also has the potential for some insane gameplay, and there’s a new pistol loadout that is destroying the competition on Shipment.

Vanguard akimbo Bird-Soht pistol loadout

In a Reddit post by ‘Mack710x’, they show off an insane sequence with akimbo revolvers where they get about 10 kills in 15 seconds.

Advertisement

We’ve seen overpowered shotguns ruining matches but in this clip, you can see they are using a new deadly Top Break pistol loadout. According to Mack710x, they finished the game with 148 eliminations and used no lethal killstreaks.

While they did not provide a full list of attachments, we can tell from looking at the weapon that these were equipped:

Top Break Bird-Shot pistol Loadout

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom Magazine: .30 Russian Short

.30 Russian Short Ammo Type: M15 Shot Shell (Bird-Shot)

M15 Shot Shell (Bird-Shot) Proficiency: Akimbo

Akimbo Kit: Quick

The main part of this build is the M15 Shot Shell as this is the Bird-Shot and basically puts a shotgun shell into the chamber. It gives the Top Break a wider damage radius, making it easier to kill enemies.

Advertisement

On top of that, the .30 Russian Short gives the weapon more damage and range. They are likely using Rapid Action or Hair Trigger in the underbarrell slot as these let you shoot the pistols faster, but there is no way to confirm this.

Next time you hop into a Shipment match or even Das Haus, give this loadout a try and see if you get a V2 Rocket or break the 100 kill mark.